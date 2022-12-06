Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 6 December 2022.

Just do what must be done. This may not be happiness, but it is greatness. — George Bernard Shaw

Truth is the safest lie. — Yiddish Proverb

An error the width of a hair can lead one a thousand miles astray.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A motivating vibe should reverse yesterday’s stodgy trend. Even though creative impulses may be few and far between, there’s still progress to be made, especially on the work front. Take advantage of clearer communications in general but do keep any spending under tight control though! Today’s Numbers: 4, 18, 21, 30, 45, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Communications are likely to go awry, and an overreaction early on could mean a red-face later on in the day. Don’t allow misunderstandings to linger or escalate. Be prepared to back- pedal some in order to regain your credibility and count to ten before speaking! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 26, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You may not feel quite so in tune with the rather staid vibe. It’s possible that a sense of restriction will stifle your more creative side. That said; you could receive an interesting snippet of information at some point in the day: this could provide a useful starting point to something bigger and better! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 30, 36, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where the planets will be more supportive than you realize. While you may be inclined to sit on certain matters, do bear in mind that being a little more upfront will enable smoother communications in general. That said; romance should be the main recipient of this planetary boost! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 18, 20, 39, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s not a bad day, but one unsettling aspect may have you concentrating too much on an area that can be left to its own devices. Keep potential problems well and truly in perspective. Don’t try to second-guess them, or you could find that you create quite a restrictive, limited atmosphere! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 19, 21, 30, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A hiccup in the form of an emotional issue could sour the day. A couple of challenging aspects suggests that you might need to reassess a specific situation in order to really see what’s going on. It may be that you should wait until after today before acting on new information! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 23, 27, 36, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The moon will be radiating a reliably industrious vibe. You’re likely to have enough control and say when it comes to nearly all key areas of your life; all except romance, which may well be a little unpredictable and possibly a little chilly. It’s not a day to try and secure a definite outcome! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 29, 34, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It may be a marginally frustrating day. It’s possible that you can finally see the wider picture, while others appear to be suddenly focused too much on minor detail. Avoid getting too bogged down with ifs and buts. Work with, not against the temporary trend! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 30, 36, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A boost in your finances is possible, but don’t allow it to distract you from work matters. Keep focused on whatever requires your full attention, so that when you do get a chance to unwind you’ll be able to relax fully without any nagging doubts. Being flexible works best! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 22, 27, 34, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Yesterday’s negative vibe should ease off enough for you to resolve an ongoing matter to your advantage. On top of that, someone’s potentially shrewd suggestions could turn out to be very beneficial to you in the long term. It’s certainly a day to keep your options open! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 32, 36, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Steer clear of making any financial decisions or commitments. The marginally restrictive vibe could misguide you into undertaking unnecessary commitments. If you do have to sign on any dotted line then double check what it is you’re signing. You might do well to avoid the lure of the mall too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 37, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A slightly limited vibe may well descend. It’s a day where you could over-invest in a particular matter or development, which could turn out to be a time-waster. If something looks as though it’s just not going to work, then you may need to draw a line! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 25, 34, 49

Dave Brubeck, Nick Park, Thomas Hulce, Don King, Janine Turner, Steven Wright, JoBeth Williams, Lindsay Price, Peter Buck, Jo Beth Williams, Bobby Van

