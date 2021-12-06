These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Just do what must be done. This may not be happiness, but it is greatness. — George Bernard Shaw

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Cuando amor no es locura, no es amor. (When love is not madness, it is not love.)– Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

An error the width of a hair can lead one a thousand miles astray.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a very positive note, with personal relationships very much under the spotlight. Opportunities for a chance meeting that will take your breath away will be there, but you could feel that something, or someone, is standing in your way! February will be a mixed month; one the one hand you’re likely to discover a new interest, but on the other hand you’re also likely to have some minor communication problems, which could lead to sending mixed signals! The beginning of June will be both challenging and rewarding, while a major achievement at work or school indicates more money in October! This period will also bring a tough choice: do you follow your heart or your head?

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Today brings a Jupiter/Venus combination, making this a day where keeping on top of everything will require some impressive quick-thinking and a good sense of timing. Be warned, though: some minor problems, relating to both cash and relationships, won’t be helped by poor communications! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 21, 33, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Mixed aspects could bring some minor complications and welcome developments on several fronts. The key areas that are well aspected are friendships; creativity and energy levels. The areas that should perhaps be handled with caution are: romance; domestic and practical matters! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 13, 20, 36, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The moon may well spur you into action, and the changes you may plan have the potential to be very positive. That said, your planet, Jupiter, is suggesting that you kick back and forget about the important stuff. Ignore it. Trust your instinct, and follow up leads. Hard work will pay off! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 27, 33, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The focus today is on cash and material matters. Bad news may be incoming, but regard it as a spur to reinstate some order and some control. Take advantage of your positive traits to think about where the improvements could be made. Don’t discount promotions and advancements in the near future! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 35, 42, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s likely to be a strange day, primarily thanks to the Jupiter/Venus combination. You’ll be radiating that certain something and others will be willing to follow, but only if you’re willing to lead. The trouble is, you won’t be so inclined to act decisively, but it’s not a day to push your luck or test someone’s patience! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 21, 30, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The Jupiter/Venus combination is likely to zoom in on work matters; schedules and routines. Being organized and efficient is only half the battle. Don’t try and make matters more complicated than they need to be, because the various aspects suggest that you may well box yourself in! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 23, 38, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The Jupiter influences bring mixed luck. On one hand it is likely to generate some very minor obstacles to halt you in your tracks, but equally it could help you to find quite a creative or resourceful solution to one slightly more serious matter. As an aside, a boost to your cash reserves is possible too! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 26, 34, 41, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It is probably a case of proceeding with caution when it comes to romance. The pesky Venus/Jupiter combination suggests that what initially looks promising may prove to be a disappointment, and what seems to be a sure-fire winner doesn’t quite live up to expectations! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 16, 23, 37

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It will be very much a mixed day, thanks to Venus. There’s certainly scope for romance, but some influences may zone in on your professional relationships. Either you’ll tend to play down a specific issue, or you’ll over exaggerate it. Try to avoid either extreme. Apply logic to avoid any unnecessary tensions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 29, 32, 36, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A planetary combination zones in on your social zone, placing the emphasis on friendships. That said; communications are poorly aspected and there is a good chance that you could erase or delete a message that could make quite a difference to you. Not thinking and slight inertia will be part of the problem! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 20, 38, 42, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The Venus/Jupiter combination could have a fairly subtle impact, but don’t under-estimate it. If little glitches or problems bubble up, deal with them straightaway, because they do have the potential to grow. What you don’t address today may well rear up again at the weekend! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 15, 29, 39, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The trick today is to keep going, even if the pace is slower than a snail’s pace. This is especially true should a work/school related problem crop up. If you are seen to be making an effort, you’ll get far more credit and recognition than if you throw the towel in altogether! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 30, 42, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Dave Brubeck, Nick Park, Thomas Hulce, Don King, Janine Turner, Steven Wright, JoBeth Williams, Lindsay Price, Peter Buck, Jo Beth Williams, Bobby Van

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Iggy Azalea is rapidly sliding towards the status of ‘ex- celebrity’, but her publicity machine is working hard to keep her relevant. Unfortunately, the planets have decided that her time in the spotlight is over!

