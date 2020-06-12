These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Nothing is easier than self-deceit. For what each man wishes, that he also beleives to be true. — Demosthenes

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Two cannot fall out if one does not choose. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

An error the width of a hair can lead one a thousand miles astray.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with an exciting run up to the end of the year, with lots of Christmas cheer, and if you’re single there is a strong chance that you’ll meet someone during the course of the non-stop parties. However, don’t expect things to become serious overnight; this will be a real slow burner! From March through to April you’ll find that you’re faced with many decisions based on work or school; it could be a straight-forward choice between making more money, or opting for a boost in status, but you won’t be able to sit on the fence on this one! Take a breather in the summer, because next September there will be a challenging formation that heralds the sort of stress associated with moving house!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where you may well experience a somewhat inexplicable shift in your general demeanor, thanks to prickly lunar mixes. Unusually for the high-octane Ram, there’s a tendency to dwell on something that is no longer relevant. This could be made worse by a nagging unease of ‘what ifs’ and ‘maybes’! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 27, 32, 41, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It may be one of those days where you need to offload a little, in whatever form. It may be that a surplus of work descends at the wrong time. However; you may, without realizing it, be a little too focused on one specific matter. A recent communication might be worth investigating more, but not straightaway! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 15, 24, 39, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A slightly more focused vibe may offer both an advantage and a disadvantage, since you may realize that you’ve been looking at one ongoing matter from the wrong angle. It may not be a day to act, though. Look to later in the week to get a more diagnostic and corrective perspective! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 21, 30, 35, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You’re likely to develop a more assertive approach than usual, which could aggravate those around you. While something you hear may well benefit you, do bear in mind that unresolved matters are likely to remain unresolved for now. Being too pushy won’t help to settle anything! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 28, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The planets, which have been focusing mainly on work matters, are likely to bring in a softer vibe. Your concentrations may slip and you may well be more prone than usual to agreeing with more persuasive opinions and ‘credible’ arguments. Take care: the signs suggest a sharp U-turn in a few days’ time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 29, 35, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 An inward-looking Neptune/moon mix suggests that a minor but very straightforward situation may spring up. However, given the rather focused but insular vibe, this simple matter may acquire a slightly personal perspective from all invested sides. It’ll be best to impose a little distance for now! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 28, 33, 41, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The graceful and sociable traits often associated with your sign may not be entirely useful today. There’s a slight tendency to overly rely on second-opinions, which may not be all that reliable. Broadly; try not to read too much into too little, since you may be lacking a few basic facts! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 38, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A Neptune/moon mix is likely to make you a little more sensitive when it comes to new information. In addition, a resurfacing matter may need to be resolved as objectively as possible. Don’t be too quick to accept any ideas or plans that you think are unrealistic! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 17, 21, 30, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a very subtle conflict in the cosmic line-up. Muddled or vague communications could be the root cause of a misunderstanding. It may help to be clear about what you’re supposed to do and be clear about what you expect others to do. One specific predicament may need to be completely reconsidered! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 26, 34, 38, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It might be time to rethink a particular tactic when it comes to work-based information. You’ll certainly get results from being quite persistent, but you’ll get even better results if you wait for a couple of days. Broadly speaking; it may not hurt to pay attention to any inner doubts! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 19, 21, 30, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Watery influences may well be very subtle, but quite effective in slowing down the general pace, but this may be no bad thing, since material matters, finances and personal resources may well become today’s unintended focus. Take your time when checking and rechecking any little blips or discrepancies! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 27, 33, 38, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 For many Pisceans, the current cosmic line-up is likely to encourage a more inclusive approach. However; you may be inclined to go a little overboard with this as a strategy. You may find that other signs are a little more resistant and/or stubborn. It may be best to let a minor clash slide! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 21, 30, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Dave Brubeck, Nick Park, Thomas Hulce, Don King, Janine Turner, Steven Wright, JoBeth Williams, Lindsay Price, Peter Buck, Jo Beth Williams, Bobby Van

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Jaimie Alexander has benefited from appearing alongside some excellent co-stars in recent movies, but the planets suggest that her next big project will see her in the starring role for a change!