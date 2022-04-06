These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 6 April 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Love cures people — both the ones who give it and the ones who receive it. — Dr. Karl Menninger

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A man is not where he lives, but where he loves. — Latin Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

He that takes medicine and neglects diet, wastes the skills of the physician.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Thanks to an intense lunar vibe you may experience the sort of gradual slump that develops into a wishy-washy feeling. You may even experience a very minor disappointment on the social front. It’s possible that you will need some time to reassess one very specific issue! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 27, 32, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Lunar influences are likely to shift you from feeling certain and definite to doubtful. Your best strategy will be to postpone any important decisions until tomorrow. If that’s not possible, then get as much advice as you can from those who have a little knowledge or expertise in the relevant area! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 33, 42, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s likely to feel a little time-pressured on a day where you may not have enough space to take a breather. If you can’t get away from the bustle, then do avoid serious discussions: all they’re likely to do is use up more valuable time. It’s certainly a day to remember that you can only do so much! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 21, 30, 35, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The general mood will be warm, but there is more than a hint of wasted effort or unintentional inefficiency. It’s possible that you’ll be in need of a slight breather. That said; you may still need to address some left over issues or matters. Leaving them for another day may not be an option! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 36, 40, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 That glorious Friday feeling may well be late in appearing, thanks to heavier influences, which point to a practical/material based problem that could develop early on. It might be a question of working through it methodically. Don’t be tempted by any short-cuts to save time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 26, 32, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The feeling that nothing is going quite right could make the start of the weekend seem like a washout. Unexpected expenses are likely to cast a gloomy cloud over the day and plans to get out and about could be foiled. That said; it needn’t be an all- or-nothing kind of day; there is middle ground! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 15, 28, 39, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s not likely to be a fabulous day. Intense planetary influences bring some unwelcome tensions into your general relationships and minor disagreements could spiral. If you find that you’re not seeing eye-to-eye with someone, then try and defuse the situation, rather than aggravating it! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 24, 27, 36, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s not likely to be the most inspiring day of the week. However, you can easily minimize the effect of the intense full moon by keeping your cool. If there’s a minor dispute: stay neutral. Don’t rise to the bait if someone is being a little demanding; and don’t let someone offload too much onto you! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 29, 33, 40

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 On a day where the planetary influences are likely to be a little confusing, you may well feel a lot happier by avoiding sudden demands or requests that could put you in a slightly awkward position. Be careful how you respond if someone tries to extract a promise from you! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 28, 33, 37, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Today’s vibes are unreliable, to say the least. The day may seem to start on a constructive note, but wavering influences may well see carefully thought-out plans come unstuck. There could even be an increase in your workload, so don’t take on too much in the morning! Today’s Numbers: 2, 4, 17, 26, 34, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Exercise a little consideration on the emotional front, since the full moon could put you in an unpredictable and fickle mood. It may not be easy for you to figure out what you actually want and the end result could be some very mixed signals for those around you! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 39, 42, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Today’s influences are likely to be a little misleading. Your sixth sense may not be quite so reliable and your instincts could misdirect you over an old or unresolved matter. It’s certainly not a great day to seek definite answers, nor is it a day to try and extract a promise or commitment! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 24, 28, 33, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Candace Cameron, Candace Cameron Bure, Marilu Henner, Merle Haggard, Ari Meyers, Michelle Phillips, Dianne Brill

