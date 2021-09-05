These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Take pride in how far you have come, have faith in how far you can go. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

In times of prosperity friends will be plenty, in times of adversity not one in twenty. — English Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A superior man acts with justice.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! It seems that the months ahead will see you focus particularly on work or school. You will become increasingly impatient that your efforts are not being recognized but if you take a step back you will learn that it is just one individual who is not giving you credit for your achievements. Make sure that you keep things in perspective and don’t forget your friends; they will prove to be very dependable! Once you’ve dealt with the individual in question work will become much more satisfying for you!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Planetary shifts may seem to support decisive actions, but do bear in mind the rather resistant undercurrent. There may be something that you want to address, raise or change. However; this may be something of an uphill struggle for today. It may be best to park delicate matters for another day! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 21, 25, 33, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s friction in the air, thanks to an emotional undercurrent amid the more assertive vibe. Others may seem slightly more demanding on a day where you may be feeling in need of a little more consideration too. It’ll be best not to raise any objections for now. If someone oversteps the mark they will regain insight at a later point! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 24, 37, 41, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The rather assertive vibe is likely to increase a sense of pressure, particularly when it comes to imminent deadlines and authority figures. To get through it, find the middle path between perfection and speedy results. Steer clear of time-wasting debates and don’t leave ongoing matters to the last minute. Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 25, 31, 33, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Don’t necessarily write off a poor or unwelcome development, particularly if it involves incoming news. By the same token, a spontaneous decision or conclusion might not go according to plan, but it may yield a surprising result, if not today, then in a few days’ time! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 16, 25, 37, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where practical and material matters are likely to be stirred up by a highly emotional undercurrent. It is certainly not a good idea to try and be canny, since there may be one small element that’s beyond your control, at the moment. A suggestion may well sound good, but don’t rush to commit! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 24, 31, 40, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Planetary transits will bring an assertive vibe, but a highly- strung undercurrent could undermine recent decisions and choices, particularly when it comes to the emotional zone. Try not to be too inflexible when it comes to small but unexpected changes and differing opinions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 26, 33, 37, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s not the best day for emotionally based decisions, given the rather intense undercurrent. Be aware that others could be far more sensitive than usual. Aim to ease any sense of pressure by being completely consistent during decision making processes and be extra-tactful in verbal exchanges! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 27, 39, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There may be a sense of a buildup, thanks to current and imminent transits. You could start to harbor fresh thoughts when it comes to an emotional situation. However; there is a tendency to confuse and misread certain developments. Tomorrow’s full moon could amplify a mistake made today! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 23, 26, 34, 40

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Communications could become confused, especially when it comes to work matters and this may lead to a fractious atmosphere. If someone appears to be testing your patience, then don’t rise to it. There may be a good reason behind this. Avoid getting embroiled in pointless power struggles too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 15, 28, 37, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The somewhat obstructive mix of assertiveness and sensitivity is likely to highlight a particular matter, but from a rather judgmental angle. It’s really not a day to deliver anything that sounds like criticism, especially when it comes to joint efforts, past and present! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 21, 26, 36, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 What may first appear like some good news on one specific front may require a second look. The rather prickly undercurrent may facilitate a minor let-down, which may not become clear until tomorrow. It’s a day to be a little less assumptive and anticipate what could go wrong! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 18, 25, 38, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A slightly pressurized vibe may push you harder than you need. You may feel that you’re somehow slipping behind with regard to a career/work matter. That said; you may be blaming the wrong source for this low-level stress, which may be a side-effect of a separate romantic matter! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 22, 26, 35, 42

