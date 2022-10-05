These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 5 October 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

When a man boasts about what he’ll do tomorrow we like to find out what he did yesterday. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He who must die, must die in the dark, even though he sells candles. — Colombian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Three humble shoemakers brainstorming will make a great statesman.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Today should offer a subtle improvement on yesterday. However, if there is a lingering feeling of something hanging over you, then it might be a good idea to spend a couple of hours in the morning checking facts, figures and details. This will help dispel any sense of unease! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 20, 26, 34, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You’ll be able to cash in on the positive vibes, but in terms of romance you may need to demonstrate a little more care and consideration. There’s not much middle-ground on this front. Mistakes will need to be reversed and misunderstandings will need to be cleared up! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 35, 38, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 While you’re likely to be in sparkling form on most fronts throughout the day, in romance you could find that your airy charm doesn’t quite measure up. There’s a slight tendency to present an image of what you think another person expects. Slight peer pressure may be an issue! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 29, 33, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It could be that the day won’t feel particularly remarkable, but the planets will be exerting some powerful influences. A chance development, a glitch or even some minor bad news may well have a rather unexpected upside. A serious-minded individual may impact on the day in an intriguing way too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 16, 20, 38, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Powerful planetary shifts are likely to create a demanding, possibly competitive vibe on the work front, but with good rewards in view too. That said; good intentions won’t be enough. It’s the sort of day where you will need to keep up with the best – and then some! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 14, 20, 36, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You’re likely to notice a subtly charged atmosphere. Incoming information is likely to shift your perspective when it comes to one specific matter – there may even be a slight power gain in your favor. All that said; it’s not a day to take advantage of this in your day-to-day dealings! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 13, 31, 38, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 If there is any kind of achievement that you have been striving towards over the last few weeks, then today could be the day that brings a much wanted breakthrough. This does not mean that you’ll spend the entire day laboring; it’s more about channeling a powerful boost in a way that benefits you! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 29, 32, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Thoughts of general self-improvement are likely to dominate your day, thanks to a significant lift in the cosmic mood, tone and vibe. Broadening your horizons is always a great idea, but make sure that your new targets and goals are flexible enough to withstand any changes! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 21, 30, 39, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 While for most Archers a pensive mood is likely to descend you don’t need to succumb to the slightly somber vibe. Don’t over analyze a chance or light-hearted comment, and the old saying: ‘if you can’t beat them, join them’ is one that you should bear in mind! Today’s Numbers: 2, 4, 16, 21, 33, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 As Saturn starts to kick out some very profound vibes, it will bring some very welcome nerve and verve too. You may be encouraged to go that extra length with a few welcome results. A friendship on the cusp could undergo another and unexpected development: one that takes you by surprise! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 19, 26, 37, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Powerful planetary shifts will certainly lift your energy levels and there should be numerous benefits on several fronts. All that said; you may need to make sure that you don’t get too carried away. The road to excess will be an easy one to avoid if you summon a little willpower! Today’s Numbers: 2, 4, 11, 20, 32, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where you may be inclined to give vent to your feelings. However, the timing is slightly out, since you may end up grumbling about something that can’t yet be changed. Voicing your complaints is more likely to cause tensions than resolve them. Think twice! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 25, 37, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Clive Barker, Karen Allen, Michael Andretti, Kate Winslet, Mario Lemieux, Guy Pearce, Patrick Roy, Steve Miller, Daniel Baldwin, Grant Hill, Bernie Mac

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.