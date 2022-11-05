Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 5 November 2022.

Everything else you grow out of, but you never recover from childhood. — Beryl Bainbridge

The only truly dead are those who have been forgotten. — Jewish Proverb

No matter how tall the mountain, it cannot block out the sun.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 ARIES (March 21-April 19): It’s certainly not a bad start to the week, although it won’t be an effortless glide. Competitive activities will be well aspected, but within reason, and it looks as though you could be in line for a win of some kind. For some Rams a financially based opportunity could make your day! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 31, 35, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The change of pace is likely to change from thoughtful and measured to efficient and quick. With that in mind, you should use the driving influences to complete any nagging tasks and deal with any lingering deadlines. Use the hectic pace to your advantage! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 26, 38, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Dynamic influences suggest that you are likely to have a stimulating day. A visible result and/or some recognition on the work front will be what you need. However, as with other signs, you could go a little overboard if you take this too far and as a result, you could even appear quite thoughtless! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 32, 36, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Cash and career matters are likely to bubble up, but in a mainly constructive way, so long as you plan ahead. It is possible that you’ll be able to temporarily boost your personal power. However, there’s nothing to suggest that this will last long. Know when to back down gracefully again! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 21, 30, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The start of the week brings a sparkly and slightly misleading vibe. Don’t make life difficult for yourself by focusing on those things that you could do with your eyes shut: instead tackle the relevant issues and play to your strengths. If you ignore a material matter, you’ll find it harder to relax! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 24, 36, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s not a bad day, if you can keep some minor grievances in perspective. It’s possible that these grievances are outdated and that you’ll allow your attention to be drawn away from what is actually more important. Incoming advice may be misleading or subject to misinterpretation! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 18, 21, 30, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Muddled or vague communications could be the root cause of a misunderstanding. Be clear about what you’re supposed to do and be clear about what you expect others to do. It may help to minimize any confusion by jotting down what has been agreed. One specific dilemma may need to be re-opened though! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 25, 32, 37, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The fiery vibe may have you dividing your time between too many different activities. You might believe that it’s possible to remain in control, but this may be easier said than done. Don’t be drawn into making any casual promises; stick rigidly to what you can do and no more! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 24, 26, 38, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The fiery vibe is likely to boost self-confidence and shrink your levels of patience. It’s a combination that could lead into some minor friction. Try and bear in mind that incoming advice and guidance from older people will almost certainly be well- intentioned! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 22, 27, 34, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 If you can resist the underlying inflexible vibe, you can reverse any lingering doubts regarding a recent matter. This may be linked to recent news or a sudden announcement. Avoid overreacting. It’s possible that you just need a little time- out on this one! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 28, 32, 33, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You could find that you’re torn between two choices: One option will address the very basics; the other will be a more painstaking solution. Which choice you go for may well depend on how much time you’re prepared to give and how much energy you’re prepared to expend! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 17, 21, 30, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Beware of putting your foot in it; an insensitive remark or a blunt reply will not win over anyone, so think before you speak, otherwise you might find that it will begin to impact negatively later in the week. If you need to put things right, then you may need to phrase your apologies with tact! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 26, 33, 41

Art Garfunkel, Tatum O’Neal, Bryan Adams, Sam Shepard, Tilda Swinton, Roy Rogers, Peter Noone, Andrea McArdle, Elke Sommer

