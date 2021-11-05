These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Everything else you grow out of, but you never recover from childhood. — Beryl Bainbridge

Who takes the child by the hand takes the mother by the heart. — German Proverb

No matter how tall the mountain, it cannot block out the sun.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will start with a certain amount of indecisiveness on your part, which is likely to be work or school related, but a burst of energy will help you to see the way clearly. Commitment issues crop up when someone demands too much of your time. Be patient and wait for it to pass. By the late summer to early autumn an attempt to resolve your lack of confidence could result in work or school taking over your life too much. Believe in yourself and the balance will restore itself naturally!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Fresh planetary transits have the capacity to benefit a couple of fronts, although you may need to make sure that you don’t get too carried away when it comes to ongoing and new personal goals. As an aside; a convoluted matter may require a clear head and possibly some creative thinking! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Thanks to planetary transits the day will be primed for some rather basic but ultimately useful improvements, particularly when it comes to everyday matters. Don’t disregard a seemingly trivial development, but do avoid getting too involved in temporary side- developments! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 26, 33, 37, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s likely to be a gratifying day in several respects. If the morning feels a little too stodgy, look to the afternoon for the cosmic lift. However; a tendency to assume a little too much when it comes to romance could see you back on square one. Don’t attribute too much importance to one vague piece of information! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 22, 30, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where you might hear a bit of intriguing information and the upshot is likely to be quite enlightening, particularly when it comes to standard, routine matters. That said; given that the general mood is likely to become a little more intense in a couple of days, it may not be wise to act just yet! Today’s Numbers: 4, 20, 28, 32, 39, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Fresh communications could indirectly benefit personal matters, including romance. However; you’ll need the ability to filter out the irrelevant; otherwise you could miss something. When it comes to a routine matter, don’t assume that you’ll get several chances to put something right! Today’s Numbers: 1, 19, 27, 33, 42, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A shifting vibe is likely to bring a rather unpredictable undercurrent when it comes to personal matters. Others may be a little more inconsistent than usual. That said; there’s certainly scope for a warm connection to be forged out of this. Don’t write anything off, today! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 38, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A slightly selfish vibe may descend and if you make too many demands, especially when it comes to personal goals, you could find that your support network becomes a little flimsier. Treat others as you would like to be treated. Presenting a humbler front will get you further! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 28, 37, 42, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 While other signs are likely to extract quite a lot from the improved vibe, you may find that practical and material matters become less reliable. The fun factor will almost certainly be present, but do keep a strict eye on what’s coming in and going out. Do count the pennies and keep a score! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 30, 36, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A revitalized and somewhat liberating vibe could be just what you need to motivate yourself. That said; don’t overdo it. In addition; if you try and talk your way out of any ongoing commitments in order to try and manage your time, it may be interpreted by others in the wrong way! Today’s Numbers: 5, 7, 10, 25, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 If you can ignore the slightly fretful undercurrent then you should be able to enjoy a fairly constructive day. That said; a potential commotion could revolve around a recent problem or error and it may feel impossible to let it go. As an aside, it’s certainly not a day to over-extend your commitments! Today’s Numbers: 5, 16, 22, 27, 32, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The prevailing vibe could feel a little chaotic, but there’s a lot to be extracted. There could be a switch or possible reversal of a specific development. It’s possible that incoming news could have an impact on a recently decided plan. Be prepared too for your feelings to intensify with regard to to a possible romantic situation too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 9, 14, 23, 37, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s certainly an easier-going vibe. It will be possible to invest some time into reversing a recent moment of tension. However; it’s also a day where a slightly blasé approach could hold you back. It may well be a lot harder to connect with those around you. It’s not a day for making grand claims, either! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 24, 26, 33, 44

Famous people born on your birthday include: Art Garfunkel, Tatum O’Neal, Bryan Adams, Sam Shepard, Tilda Swinton, Roy Rogers, Peter Noone, Andrea McArdle, Elke Sommer

Kanye West hasn’t had a big hit in a while and now his life partner is worrying more about his size than the size of his music sales and has insisted he goes on a diet. The planets tell us that this may give him the motivation he needs to get back to his music!

