TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Be ye lamps unto yourselves – hold ye fast to the truth as to a lamp. — Buddhism

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Women in mischief are wiser than men. — English Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The gentleman understands righteousness, the petty man understands interest.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Strong influences will combine effectively to offer some useful guidance on the work front. Career options may open out, and while there might be no stunning developments, there could be some encouraging information, which may well come in handy later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 27, 32, 41, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s one of those days where you may need to take a step back to regard the wider picture. You’ll have some good ideas, but you may not be as objective as you could be. Be a little skeptical: ask questions if you have any concerns. Don’t let someone else try and tell you what you should think! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 21, 28, 33, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If you can work with the concentrated fiery vibe, you’ll be more of an adept problem-solver. This suggests that not only will you be in a strong position to detect certain ‘weak spots’ in a material matter, there may be something from the recent past which could benefit too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 32, 38, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Money matters could fluctuate, thanks to an inconsistent vibe, where you may be too easily persuaded to part with recently acquired gains. A risk is not worth taking if you personally won’t benefit from the result. Taking pride in your work in not the same as being too proud to say no! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 24, 39, 41, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Hard-working and pushier influences will create a sprightly vibe and you may feel a little more driven and more motivated to prove a point. If you’re on the receiving end of a surplus of work, then it won’t be so hard to get ahead again. Just don’t take this competitive spirit too far! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 26, 39, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a useful day for progress on the practical/career front, but not so much for your personal relationships. Lunar aspects may make it quite hard for others to work with you. Consider whether you’re being totally reasonable. Aim for consistency and aim to be inclusive! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 29, 32, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Generally speaking, the dominant aspects are mainly positive, but given the abundance of fiery influences, then this is a day where certain decisions may be mistimed. Your best strategy is to leave yourself a little room to backpedal from a remark or suggestion. Don’t dig your heels in! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 24, 28, 36, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Brace yourself for a tiring day: you will success is within reach on a couple of fronts, but it will be a basic uphill walk – that is – nothing is likely to fall directly into your lap. By the same token though, there is the potential for a well-earned feeling of accomplishment! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 17, 22, 39, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s possibly a day that requires different approaches for different situations. The specific strategies that work on one front are not likely to work for another. Be sensitive to the subtle nuances and respond accordingly. A softer approach in your personal life will almost definitely be required! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 21, 32, 39, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The planets are likely to be supportive to the extent that certain small risks on the work-front will have a better chance of success. Your suggestions are more likely to be accepted by those in charge too. It’s not a breezy day, though; it will require the ability to say the right thing at the right time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 27, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a slight element of misjudgment in today’s chart. What looks like a sure thing may actually be a poor choice. What looks demanding or troubling may well have some potential and deserve a second look. It’s certainly a day to be guided by the majority opinion! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 28, 39, 42, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Today’s planets are likely to put you back in the driving seat with regard to a lingering issue. That said; this may not be quite as fabulous as it sounds. Something you learn or hear could be beneficial in the short-to-medium term, but only if you’re realistic about it! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 21, 23, 37, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Jake Lloyd, Dean Stockwell, Rex Harrison, Kevin Connolly, Andy Gibb, Samantha Eggar, Paul Sands, Michael Warren

