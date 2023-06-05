Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 5 June 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We are not rich by what we possess but rather by what we can do without. — Immanuel Kant

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Live with wolves, and you learn to howl. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Review past lessons to discover anew.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A fairly inflexible Pluto/Mercury mix is likely to draw attention to ongoing obligations but with a slightly authoritarian tint. Watch out how you interact with others. In addition; a propensity to gloss over the more fiddly details could mean that you overlook something highly useful, if unusual! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 21, 30, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The rather heavy-handed vibe is not likely to be subtle and you might be inclined to dig your heels in if you start to get a sense of unnecessary pressure. That said; it’s certainly not a day to let friction escalate over who’s in charge; it’s more a day to look ahead to the end result! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 29, 35, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a slight battle for control and authority today. You won’t be the only sign looking to exert their influence over others and the upshot could be that nothing really gets done. It may be that you’ll need to deliver your views and opinions in a way that doesn’t appear too bossy! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 32, 45, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The overall vibe is not likely to be the most impartial one of the week. However; it could be an excellent day to resolve those ongoing issues that require clear dialogue. If you find that you encounter a rather inflexible stalemate, then you should endeavor to open up the communication lines! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 20, 27, 35, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The current planets may just emphasize a slightly uncooperative or contrary mood, thanks to an inflexible vibe. Niggling, trivial concerns could absorb more time than they normally would. Don’t argue over lesser points: it’s not worth the time or the stress. Look to the bigger picture instead! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 30, 37, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The inflexible vibe may feel highly efficient, but actually it could encourage time-wasting practices on the work front. You could find that you flit from one thing to the other without much progress and you could end up making more work for yourself. Don’t look for problems! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 20, 39, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You may be a little susceptible to the rather contradictory vibe from the start. It’s certainly not a day to engage with minor office rumors. There may be a fine line to tread too when it comes to general interactions: you’ll perhaps need to avoid gossip too, but without being too obvious about it! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 26, 32, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Rather disruptive influences are likely to draw your attention to poorly or tactlessly communicated observations. Since it’s likely to be one of those days where minor tensions are likely to develop, it may be best to store this away for now. Sometimes it’s best to say nothing! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 37, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s likely to be a stressful, but productive day. A poorly thought out decision from earlier in the week could turn out to be a source of (very minor) regret and/or embarrassment. It’s perhaps a day to make the repairs necessary, since trying to conceal mistakes is not likely to work! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 11, 20, 36, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The general vibe could be described as a rather misleading one. Do watch out for an unexpected but minor glitch, which could encourage you to make a rash decision. It could be that you try and make up for lost time, although you may need to recognize that this could end up being time-consuming! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 30, 37, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a possibility of an exchange, but you may feel as though you can’t do anything with it just yet. This could be down to poor timing or down to an issue regarding confidentiality. If you do promise to keep something to yourself, then make sure that you do! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 14, 25, 31, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a slight clash in planetary terms, and you may need to bear in mind that certain incoming information is likely to be unreliable. Given that it’s a day where good intentions give way to slightly poor choices, don’t automatically challenge everything you hear: just apply a little common sense! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 32, 37, 40

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Mark Wahlberg, Brian McKnight, “Marky” Mark Wahlberg, Karen Sillas, Ken Follett, Kenny G, Bill Moyers, Chad Allen

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.