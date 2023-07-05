Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 5 July 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Character is doing what is right when no one is looking. — J.C. Watts

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Beware of a man’s shadow and a bee’s sting. — Burmese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Those who seek harmony know how to find it.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Developments on the romance front might not go the way you plan, and your best strategy will be to keep your cool. Communications regarding emotional matters may not be altogether reliable, so what you may hear could actually be misleading. Put the matter on ice until after tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 32, 38, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A string of analytical influences may have a marginally negative impact on romance. Whether you’re attached or single there is a slight tendency to assume that you’re in a bit of a rut. Singles may feel that there aren’t many opportunities for meeting others. It’s not a day to react to these feelings, which will pass! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 26, 35, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A rather frosty vibe may well impact matters without your realizing it. It could be that you’ll ask the wrong questions and look for certain answers in the wrong place. It’s equally possible that emotions will get in the way of a straightforward and practical issue. Focus is what is needed! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 24, 29, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The general vibe should stabilize, and you should feel a little more secure about getting it right. That said; it’s not a good time for letting go of your natural caution, especially if this subtle confidence boost impacts any important decisions, such as financial ones. Use the vibe where it’s needed: in romance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 36, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Opportunities for some romantic developments are possible, but it may be a day when you really will need to tend to more pressing matters first. There may be a slight sense of dissatisfaction with regard to a forgotten reminder or prompt, which can be dealt with if you’re prepared to address something head-on! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 25, 38, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where you may experience a couple of momentary lapses in focus and/or drive for reasons you can’t quite identify. If you’re feeling a little stressed out, then you may need to look to the evening for a better understanding. The planets suggest it could be as simple as a one-off comment that got under your skin! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 27, 37, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The dynamic vibe of the airy moon should work in your favor when it comes to getting yourself noticed, especially when it comes to interesting encounters. That said; the gentler influences will be in short supply. It’s certainly not a day to assume too much about what others may be thinking or feeling! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 21, 30, 32, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You could find that your relationships in general provide one or two more demanding moments today. There’s likely to be a little too much take and not enough give from one side. All that said; it’s certainly not a day to try and tackle any loose ends. Wait until after tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 17, 26, 34, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Given the rather ‘closed’ vibe, it’s a day where you’re likely to misinterpret the subtle signs and signals. It may be a better strategy to be a little more non-committal, especially where new or potential romances are concerned. It’s perhaps best to expect the unexpected! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 39, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a great day if you can avoid being a trace too idealistic. You don’t have to lower your standards; you just need to meet others halfway. The potential stumbling block to sidestep will be in a complication on the emotional front through poor or incomplete communication! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 26, 37, 41, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day where you’ll be able to sail through, as long as you don’t tackle anything too challenging, especially given the marginally cagey vibe. You would do better to address a separate and pricklier issue – one that perhaps clears up a recent miscommunication, after tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 24, 33, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The pushier aspects will direct you into being a little more assertive than normal when it comes to non-romantic relationships, while a marginally flighty vibe could influence romantic matters. Bear this in mind, since there’s a gentle hint of a romantic encounter or hint of interest coming your way! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 33, 35, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Warren Oates, Shane Filan, Shirley Knight, Jamie Elman, Edie Falco, Huey Lewis, Marc Cohn, P.T. Barnum, Katherine Helmond, Julie Nixon Eisenhower

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.