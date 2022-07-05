These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 5 July 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Character is doing what is right when no one is looking. — J.C. Watts

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Judge not the horse by his saddle. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Those who seek harmony know how to find it.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A couple of slightly domineering influences might have an unsubtle effect on your day. Inner confusion on the emotional front may not be resolved fully, but there should be some hint of a possible resolution that you can work with. It’ll be best to give someone the space to air their views! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 29, 34, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day to exercise subtlety rather than bluntness. If certain processes, actions and/or decisions are taking too long, then your best strategy will be to define the obstacle, which may sound obvious, but it’s a day where you may be tempted to exert pressure on others rather than address the real issue! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 25, 32, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You may need to exercise a fair bit of self-discipline when it comes to material matters. It’s a day where you can either spend your cash, or earn some. It’ll perhaps be best to earn, it, but do regard any possible boost to your cash reserves as a one-off. Don’t rely on any extras until you actually receive them! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 24, 36, 39, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Certain matters and issues should become a little clearer. Incoming information, whether verbal or written, should be more reliable. That said; do be careful with dispensing advice or guidance, since you may be inclined to urge caution when what is required is a minor risk! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 20, 28, 35, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It is likely to be one of those days where you just can’t quite get yourself into gear. This won’t be helped by the rather distracting Mercury/moon aspect. You may even find that it’s quite hard to settle. There’s every suggestion that this low- level agitation will be linked to romance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 31, 35, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 If you can ignore the Mercury/moon combination, then it’s likely to be a useful day. However, there’s a tendency to get too involved in matters that needn’t be your concern. Offers of help or support should be made conditionally, since it may be difficult for others to stick to their word! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 29, 35, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A slightly ‘egocentric’ planetary mix may not be as negative as it sounds; since it could actually help you to narrow down what it is you want and in the process, it could clear the metaphorical path for someone else too. Emotional dialogue has the capacity to clear up a lingering doubt, if approached in the right way! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 35, 38, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Money is likely to preoccupy your thoughts, thanks to lunar influences. Maybe you’ll feel that you need to take stock of what you have and what you’ve spent. You’ll certainly be in the mood to spend more, although today’s vibes will hardly be described as lucky or lucrative! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 26, 35, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A fresh surge of energy may give you the boost you need to tackle something tricky or challenging. That said; a tendency to ignore the people around you might come across as critical or harsh. Try to be generous with your time, and bear in mind the old saying: what goes around comes around! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 29, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a tricky day but it’s not without certain advantages. You may well assume that everything is working against you, or that you’re struggling uphill, but the reality may well be a little different to your perception. How the day shapes depends on how you perceive things! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 12, 20, 39, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There is a kind of unsettled flavor to the day, which may be hard to pinpoint. Certain planetary influences will be quite pushy while others may be slightly vague. The upshot is that you’ll be prepped for action, but not quite sure where to direct your energy. However, it’s possible you’ll find inspiration closer to home! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 21, 32, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The temporary Mercury/moon mix may create an all-or-nothing kind of approach. It’s the sort of day where if you commit to something, then everything else will automatically slot into second place. A little flexibility will not only make your day easier, it may reduce the workload too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 26, 28, 34, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Warren Oates, Shane Filan, Shirley Knight, Jamie Elman, Edie Falco, Huey Lewis, Marc Cohn, P.T. Barnum, Katherine Helmond, Julie Nixon Eisenhower

