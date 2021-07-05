











Character is doing what is right when no one is looking. — J.C. Watts

Beware of a man’s shadow and a bee’s sting. — Burmese Proverb

Those who seek harmony know how to find it.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start and end with the emphasis on trips and journeys, but it is more likely to be work-related rather than a vacation. You might need to shelve an idea or plan related to the workplace in September. Minor tensions in October can be sorted with some straight talking, but it could be that someone needs to have their say first. November will be a frantic month; but December will be easy-going, although a romantic dilemma may cause a little tension in the first week. January is the month to think before you speak, while March is a harmonious, loving month. A change of direction in April could result in a fabulous opportunity to travel in May!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Minor revelations, insights, and breakthroughs may well become the theme of the day, thanks to fresh information that could revive a romantic development. Emotionally, the general tone should be warm, although there’s a slight inclination to ignore a marginally tricky either/or situation! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 23, 27, 34, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Thanks to fresh planetary accents, it’s a day where communications could turn a little contradictory. In addition; a somewhat evasive undercurrent could have you feeling a little impatient for results and conclusions. However; don’t try and rush any emotional or romantic developments! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 28, 36, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Although fresh planetary accents may feel like a veritable breath of fresh air, it’s still a day to be consistent, particularly when it comes to romance. Additionally; be aware of a marginally unpredictable undercurrent, which could bring something from the past into focus, but in a way that was perhaps difficult to anticipate! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 24, 33, 37, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The airy vibe may well bring a tiny dash of intrigue with regard to personal matters and romance. Something you hear could change your views when it comes to a specific past matter. That said; it’s a day to quietly store up what you learn, since there may be a few more details to come in due course! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 25, 28, 32, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Fresh planetary accents have the capacity to resolve some things and yet complicate others when it comes to romance. A specific situation that has been under a little stress recently could start to improve. However; you’re likely to be susceptible to the classic blurred lines. Take care with short term future plans! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 15, 24, 31, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s not a bad day, if you can avoid trying to achieve too much, possibly due to a slight sense of pressure. You may need to decide where you want to concentrate your energies, and then stick to it. As an aside; some Virgos may need to take a step back from a potential office romance! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 23, 26, 34, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Fresh planetary accents could muddle personal matters. Take care with using over-the-top methods and strategies when it comes to securing results. In addition; it may be useful to pay attention to informal news and information. When it comes to romance, watch out for assuming that the grass may be greener elsewhere! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 27, 32, 36, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A lighter vibe is likely to radiate a subtle influence. While everyday matters should benefit from this, do take care. Dynamic ‘quick fixes’ will only be impressive if they work. It may be possible to clear up a recent misunderstanding. However; when it comes to romance you may find yourself yearning for a little bit of drama! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 31, 35, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Fresh planetary accents have the capacity to lighten the load a little, particularly when it comes to everyday matters. However; when it comes to romance a fresh realization or an understanding could revolve around the concept of commitment. However; it’s perhaps not a day to leap into new situations! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 26, 32, 37, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You may find that you’re rethinking an ongoing issue, thanks to fresh planetary accents. That said; when it comes to an anticipated change, it may be wise to establish certain boundaries. Romance may also undergo a subtle shift: especially if you’ve been focusing too much on the material angle! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 24, 31, 42, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 While romance is reasonably well-aspected, there is a chance that you, like other signs, cold get carried away. If you want the channels of communication to open up, then you may need to moderate over-the-top response. By the same token; do be guided by someone’s mood! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 25, 32, 36, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A tendency to be a little reserved will be noticeable. While this may not be a hindrance in the workplace, this will certainly need to be curbed when it comes to your personal relationships. It may help to either conclude a semi-serious or time-consuming matter or put it to one side for now! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 24, 29, 32, 48

Famous people born on your birthday include: Warren Oates, Shane Filan, Shirley Knight, Jamie Elman, Edie Falco, Huey Lewis, Marc Cohn, P.T. Barnum, Katherine Helmond, Julie Nixon Eisenhower

