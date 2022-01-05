These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The ocean, king of mountains and the mighty continents Are not heavy burdens to bear when compared To the burden of not repaying the world’s kindness. — The Buddha

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Be slow in choosing a friend, but slower in changing him. — Scottish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Without rice, even the cleverest housewife cannot cook.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will see a struggle developing between your need for independence and your inclination to follow the rules, especially during the latter half of the summer months. Fortunately you will find a happy balance, thanks to your high levels of enthusiasm, but there will be a tendency to be a little too dismissive of others. There will be times where you feel like you’re bashing your head against a brick wall in terms of work or school, but your ability to turn things round will come in useful. Romance looks promising, as long as both sides are prepared to give and take, but come December you’re likely to become bolder and more adventurous in your quest for love!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Romance looks set to liven up your weekend. Attached Aries should find that the evening simmers without complications, although singles may find themselves at the center of a little bit of drama. Ignore any sense of inner dissatisfaction; it’s most likely down to pesky old Jupiter again! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 11, 27, 32, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Thanks to Venus, Taureans could feel torn between a commitment to their partners and a desire for greater freedom and independence, while singles may go looking for romance without really knowing what it is they want. Be a little more consistent today! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 16, 24, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 While your attention may be firmly fixed on financial matters, there’s every indication that romance is about to receive a boost. You’ll possess enough charm to rival an air sign, which will complement your romantic cause. Don’t waste these positive vibes: go with your heart for once! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 17, 25, 39, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 This is an ideal day for making some significant progress on a major work project or school assignment. Your brain is firing on all cylinders today and you will be full of exciting ideas and possibilities. Try not to be distracted by friends as you could achieve some real success right now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 23, 27, 36, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Positive energies surround you, easing certain complications on the work front, but keeping romance alive too. This is a great day for attached Lions to make a sweet gesture. That said, whether single or attached try not to let money matters impinge. Don’t count every penny, but do mind the cost! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 26, 35, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There is a possible smattering of good luck, which could be connected to your finances. The connection may well be indirect, but even so, this will be a useful time to have a good look at your current money arrangements. A few small changes could lead to some major improvements in your spending ability! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 19, 23, 38, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The weekend is rapidly approaching and your social zone certainly looks set to liven up. It’s a day where you may be able to ease off a little on the work front. However, if something crops up at the last minute, then it will be important that you show yourself to be willing to do a little extra! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 20, 27, 32, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Money matters are likely to bubble up. You’ll either be drawn towards designer or luxury items, or you could veer in the opposite direction by deciding to save every spare cent that you earn. It goes without saying, but a midway point between these two approaches might be your best bet! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 19, 28, 33, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Finally you lose the niggling aspects and gain a dazzling one from the moon. Strike while the iron’s hot and make this a day full of potential. Ambitions that may have been put on hold can be reconsidered and a romantic issue could be resolved. Just don’t expect this good luck to stretch to cash! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 23, 36, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You could find that while everyone else is engaging with that Friday feeling, you end up burning the midnight oil. This could be down to a dip in your confidence levels or down to a surfeit of work at the last minute. Take a moment to prioritize what needs doing and what can be left till Monday! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 24, 29, 38, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Finally, indications for a little romance zoom into a more prominent position in your chart, so make sure that you grasp this opportunity to boost your love life. It’s certainly a day for making a romantic gesture. However, single Twins might want to be a little subtle rather than over-the-top! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 28, 33, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You may well get that Friday feeling and you’ll be as vivacious and fun-loving as a bubbly fire-sign. Let your hair down; indulge the need for fun and enjoy yourself, but there is a note of caution: you may be tempted to sweep a work matter aside early on to concentrate on your social zone; don’t! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 19, 27, 36, 42

