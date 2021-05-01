These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The ocean, king of mountains and the mighty continents Are not heavy burdens to bear when compared To the burden of not repaying the world’s kindness. — The Buddha

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Do not protect yourself by a fence, but rather by your friends. — Czech Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Without rice, even the cleverest housewife cannot cook.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will begin with a quiet phase that will be short lived, which will give you a much needed rest, when you should make sure that you recharge your batteries. Following this period of rest comes a challenging time, where you will need to put aside your personal preferences for originality in favor of work or school, although you won’t feel tied down by this. Later in the year there will be a chance for a romance interlude, where you can enjoy the company of someone who appreciates you. By the end of the year you will find that you need to balance your feelings with your intellect.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Yesterday’s focus is likely to stay with you throughout today and very high expectations on the work front could give way to easily avoidable tension. Do moderate your informal interactions, especially in the office. What you regard as an efficient image may be interpreted as a rather harsh one! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 27, 33, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The planets indicate that there may be a clash of interests or a direct choice to make. Incoming news may actually complicate the decision-process. The planets suggest that it will mainly revolve around work/career matters and it could involve a retraction of some sort! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 25, 36, 42, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You may not relish the slower pace, but it does have plenty to offer. The fun-factor may be absent: however, your levels of focus will be pretty impressive. Something – namely a practical or work- based matter, is just about ripe for change. It’s certainly a day where you could reverse a poor or tricky situation! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 20, 24, 33, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You may notice the slower pace immediately, since it’s likely to be a day where you may need to defer the creativity angle in order to pursue a more predictable course of action. It’s perhaps best to focus on the end results rather than on any impressive methods and strategies! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 22, 26, 35, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day to muddle through. A burst of drive and determination may well boost certain developments, but not others. This may leave you feeling a little deflated, since you’ll be able to deal with tricky things relatively easily, while the easier things may well be harder than you assumed! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 38, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Subtle but direct and useful influences call for a little self- awareness. Be careful what you promise to a friend, because you’re unlikely to be able to make good on that promise. If you feel obligated by someone’s request for help, then be both realistic and clear in what you can actually do! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 17, 26, 32, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 While it’s not the ideal day for a fire sign, there will be a couple of subtle advantages to appreciate. On the work/career front you could end up feeling pleased with a straight-forward and sensible reaction to a potential problem. Timing may be more important than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 26, 29, 33, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a more disciplined vibe in general and while this may feel humorless, there’s certainly the capacity to gain a marginal advantage when it comes to a competitive area or competitive moment. That said; do be aware of your limits. Don’t try to extend your success beyond a small gain or achievement! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 34, 40

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s the capacity to become a little too domineering, and that you will be inclined to take charge in a number of ways. Try not to be too judgmental of other people’s mistakes either. As an aside; a minor clash with a Scorpio could be slightly aggravating, but a little intriguing too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 26, 39, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A reflective mood is likely to pervade throughout the day, and you may find yourself dwelling on rather minor matters. The smaller the detail, the more time-consuming it is likely to be. Sometimes it’s necessary to take a step back, just to get a clearer and broader picture! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 22, 28, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day where something overlooked could rear up at a faintly awkward or embarrassing time. While it can be resolved with a bit of smart thinking, the day will be easier if you don’t assume a certain authority over others. If a colleague dispenses some useful advice, then do pay attention to it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 36, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where it will feel as though others are not prepared to slow down for a moment. If you want to apply the metaphorical brakes to a particular event or development, then you might experience a low level of frustration because of a slightly mechanical vibe. It may be that you’re going about something the wrong way! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 28, 32, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Marilyn Manson, Walter Mondale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Pamela Sue Martin

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

