These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Live as if everything you do will eventually be known. — Hugh Prather

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The silent dog is the first to bite. — Old Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Vicious as a tigress can be, she never eats her own cubs.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will see you becoming a bit of a leader, whether that’s at school or in the workplace. However it might be that you will overdo it at times because you will be accident prone at times. However, it’s likely that you will make an important career decision and it will be one that you are happy with. Any minor hurdles in romantic matters will be cleared as long as you’re willing to recognize your responsibility. There is the possibility of a major upheaval in the later months of the year probably related to a home move or travel plans, but patience will be the key to success at this time.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 While the prevailing vibe may feel highly cooperative, it’s not an effortless kind of day. Incoming information may appear straightforward, but there could be a minor complication. A moment of unsubstantiated self-confidence may turn out to be marginally counterproductive in the face of a looming decision! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 22, 37, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Thanks to a more supportive vibe, it’s possible that you’ll get belated recognition for something from the recent past. That said; an attempt to reclaim full and undisputed control over one particular material matter could backfire. It may be best to give this a little more time! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 27, 32, 35, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It will certainly be possible to make the most of the genial vibe to improve and strengthen a specific connection. A misunderstanding can be put right. That said; additionally, an either/or choice between two approaches may develop, especially when it comes to an offer of support or ongoing obligation! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 20, 29, 32, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A fiery vibe may feel quite liberating. There’s a sparkling emphasis on communications. That said; there may well be a very fine line when it comes to verbal exchanges and dialogue in more formal situations, such as work based ones, or interviews. There’s still a call for more conservative responses! Today’s Numbers: 7, 17, 19, 23, 30, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Although you’re actually a quietly competitive sign, it may be best to occasionally let some things slide a little. This may go against your natural inclinations, but do bear in mind that the feel-good factor can sometimes be just as healthy as feeling like a winner. It’s perhaps a day to be a little more inclusive! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 28, 32, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where you may feel unusually extrovert and more communicative, especially when it comes to an ongoing obligation. While it’s not a day to let tricky or contradictory details put you off from committing to something that could possibly benefit your career zone, do still pay attention to the small print! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 21, 30, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Despite the highly dynamic vibe, it’s perhaps a day where you may need to be prepared to act, since you may be loath to take the next requisite step. Don’t disregard the smattering of good luck and don’t assume a good offer will be repeated. Be careful about what you decline too! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 24, 39, 42, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The sunny vibe is likely to feel more progressive and a lot more flexible when it comes to work and personal matters. That said; you may feel a need to set yourself apart from the ordinary and the mundane by doing something spectacular. It’s certainly not a day to push the boundaries too much! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 25, 28, 37, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Thanks to a highly dynamic vibe, it could be a pretty good day to work through something that has maybe been a little tricky so far. That said; don’t expect all the metaphorical pieces to fall into place. In addition, while the cosmic influences will support bolder decisions, this perhaps does not extend to emotional matters! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 22, 28, 32

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Indirect influences have the capacity to emphasize any outstanding and unanswered questions. Something in its final stage or close to completion may well require more input and/or effort, although there’s certainly an emphasis on self- improvement as a result of this! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 21, 25, 34, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 While you may well be more resistant to the effects of an overly confident vibe, others could respond in slightly unpredictable ways. There could be a subtle change or shift with regard to one developing situation. However; it may just be that all you can do for now is observe quietly, from the sidelines! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 17, 26, 35, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where the highly impulsive vibe could set the wheels in motion for you to accept a less ideal agreement than you normally would have done. It’ll certainly be a good idea to be a little more skeptical, but failing that, do insist on a cooling off period in which to mull it all over, and, if necessary, cancel! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 22, 29, 33, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Barbara Hershey, Al Kooper, Bobby Brown, Hank Aaron, John Carradine, Christopher Guest, Roger Staubach, Andrew Greeley, Jennifer Jason Leigh

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Eva Longoria is very focused on the arrival of her new baby right now. However, the position of the planets indicates that there may be a surprise return to the celebrity spotlight in store!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.