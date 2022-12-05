Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 5 December 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Time makes more converts than reason. — Thomas Paine

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

To want to forget something is to remember it. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One never needs their humor as much a when they argue with a fool.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 An obstructive vibe is likely to hinder everyday routines and plans. You may end up feeling held back by (minor) events outside your control. When it comes to serious dialogue, then applying equal helpings of diplomacy and logic may well be your best strategy! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 25, 32, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Relationships are likely to come under the spotlight in what could be a rather time-pressured environment. A clash of plans might make you feel obliged into retracting a request or suggestion. However, do have a quick rethink before committing yourself to any changes! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 26, 34, 37, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Somber influences move in. It won’t hurt to let the responsible vibe direct you for the day. Defer the fun-factor to address any lingering obligations, especially career-based ones and do make sure that you don’t accept more commitments before finalizing the ones you already have! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 24, 31, 35, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Today’s planets may exert a slightly defeatist vibe. Good ideas will perhaps be met with indifference, while safe and strategic ideas may well be readily accepted. It’s possible that others won’t be prepared to recognize what is right in front of them. This will be a temporary block! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 36, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The prickly influences will eventually be softened by a more dynamic one later in the day. However, it may not be a good idea to wait for signs of improvement before addressing a specific issue. It’s possible that something requires a slightly different interpretation. An incoming apology should be accepted gracefully! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 39, 42, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The prickly influences could work for you, with the right frame- of-mind. There’s a good balance between thought and action. The decisions you make are likely to be the right ones, as long as you don’t rush anything. This could apply to an emotional matter as well as work-based issues! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 24, 36, 40, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Unsettling influences suggest that today may feel slightly unsatisfactory. An encounter with a blunt person may not help. The root cause of a minor clash may well be your underlying insecurity. As an aside, don’t let other people’s opinions downgrade your achievements! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 22, 26, 34, 39

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a slight hint of thwarted expectations. It may be best not to rely too much on other people. Don’t be too surprised if a colleague fails to meet their deadlines and don’t attach too much importance to work-related rumors. It’s not a day to rely on others too heavily! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 13, 20, 35, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Dry and humorless influences suggest a very minor clash with those in charge. There could be a very slight control issue to resolve. However, if you can work with the very industrious vibe, then you’ll probably end the day on a very positive note, since a material increase is hinted! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 34, 36, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The moon will be radiating some prickly vibes. A minor dispute could rattle on all day, if you let it. Similarly, certain options or dilemmas could eat into your daytime. If it gets to be too much, it may help to postpone any important decisions at least until the evening! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 24, 29, 32, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s likely to be a mixed day: you’re likely to recognize a way forward in one key area of your life, but not in the way that you had anticipated. Perhaps you’ll need to make a few concessions. The planets suggest that this development is likely to relate to your personal resources! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 21, 34, 36, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where you may be one step ahead, which may not provide the advantage you’d assume. This is because other signs may not be as inclined to listen to sound advice or reliable projections, even if your opinions turn out to be one hundred percent accurate! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 23, 36, 41, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Jose Carreras, Little Richard, Joan Didion, Calvin Trillin, Margaret Cho, Lanny Wadkins, Frankie Muniz, Johnny Rzeznik, Morgan Brittany, Strom Thurmond

