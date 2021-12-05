These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Time makes more converts than reason. — Thomas Paine

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Choose a wife with your ears, not your eyes. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One never needs their humor as much a when they argue with a fool.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead look set to bring some major changes especially in your emotional life. A certain relationship is likely to experience some significant tensions in the early months of the year. By the spring, though, you will either have found a new relationship or reached a helpful compromise on the issues that were causing conflict. The summer months will see you making contact with family members that have been absent from your life for some time. This will open up a whole new social circle for you and bring much happiness. Financially, things look quite stable, but you will need to budget very carefully around the final months of the year to help fund a long awaited purchase.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Don’t be surprised if you wake up feeling as though you need to know more! Those subjects that touch on the mysterious or unknown are likely to spark your enthusiasm and desire to delve: anything that explores the meaning of life will have plenty of appeal as a new interest! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 32, 41, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 If you find that you’re experiencing minor difficulties at work or school then blame the planets. You might feel as though you can’t quite get started or you keep drifting off into daydreams. Remembering what it is that you are trying to achieve will help to supply that extra burst of focus! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 20, 29, 35, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Thanks to a conjunction of some key planets you have a real eye for all things beautiful. In addition your usual talent for bringing understanding to any social group will be very strong right now. This is a great day for some serious clothes shopping with a select group of friends! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 32, 37, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to the moon, you’re likely to start thinking about a new fitness or health regime. Just be sure that you’re doing this for the right reasons, Cancer, and don’t expect drastic changes overnight. Be patient and the results you’re looking for will come! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 24, 31, 35, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It will be all go for you, but just for a change all the activity will be focused on enjoyment rather than work. Some kind of physical activity seems likely and it may even be some form of extreme sport that gets the heart racing. There are definite signs of a need for bravery this afternoon! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 26, 28, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 An opposition involving the serious minded planet Saturn may lead to a feeling that your life is slipping out of control today. This is particularly true of your sense of your own social identity. It is important that you are assertive at this time and refuse to follow the crowd! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 19, 24, 38, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The moon will have quite an impact on your mood for the day. You will find yourself drawn to rearranging your living environment and possibly become a little self critical of your current arrangements, but it is important that you balance any tendency towards perfectionism! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 22, 26, 33, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Now that the moon has moved it will offset the somewhat cautious effects of Venus. Instead of thinking up new money-making ideas, or earning money you’re likely to spend your spare time wanting to spend your spare money. Today you’ll need an extra focus! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 14, 23, 30, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A complex set of aspects will have quite a profound impact on you. Something in your life needs to be transformed quite radically. It is likely to be work related but may also refer to your home environment Today you will be able see where those changes need to be made! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 18, 27, 36

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Mercury, the planet of communication and intellect, will be strongly influencing you. This bodes well for you, because not only will you be imbued with a spark of curiosity like one or two other signs, but that vein of poise and independence will offset any negative vibes of the moon! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 32, 35, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You will continue to feel very reflective as the influence of the moon continues to have an impact in your life. Work or school related matters are likely to be at the forefront of your thinking right now as you find yourself considering your long term goals and ambitions! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 22, 27, 36, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The moon is impacting on your love life in a big way. New romances are looking good, but those who are already in a relationship are likely to find that things move on in a very positive way, so schedule some uninterrupted time for those cozy discussions! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 29, 33, 38, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Jose Carreras, Little Richard, Joan Didion, Calvin Trillin, Margaret Cho, Lanny Wadkins, Frankie Muniz, Johnny Rzeznik, Morgan Brittany, Strom Thurmond

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Karlie Kloss is best known as one of the Victoria’s Secret Angels, but the movement of the planets suggests she has a more ambitious plan in mind. However, it may not work out as expected!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.