TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Just do what must be done. This may not be happiness, but it is greatness. — George Bernard Shaw

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Truth is the safest lie. — Yiddish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One never needs their humor as much a when they argue with a fool.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a warm note, with tenderness in romance and with relaxed home matters. However, the New Year will encourage quite seismic changes: house moves and family events are likely to occur around January/ February time. Romance in March may go off-beam, but by then you’ll know what the best course of action is. Cash matters in mid spring are likely to take a dive, thanks to new or renewed interests; you will need to revise your budget or start saving! June is smoldering, but by July you may be craving a little more independence. Travel and communications in August may be iffy; September’s planets support a wise decision!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The airy moon may appear to generate a very effortless vibe. Solutions and answers could seem to be there for the taking. However; a fickle undercurrent suggests that although the time may seem right for a fresh start of some kind, there is really nothing to be gained by going over old ground! Today’s Numbers: 1, 12, 20, 25, 32, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There may be a small amount of frustrating obstacles cropping up out of nowhere today. Take care if you’re tempted to reverse a good or sensible decision on the strength of a pesky either/or choice. In a couple of days fresh planetary accents may offer a more realistic alternative! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 23, 28, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The main block to making the most of a constructive day is a possible dip in your motivation levels. In addition; thanks to incoming information you’re likely to get carried away. Sometimes it is necessary to put the great ideas on the back-burner for another time, and this is one of those days! Today’s Numbers: 5, 16, 24, 31, 38, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There may be a tendency to overlook all the great possibilities and focus instead on the more unrealistic. If a friend requires a little assistance with regard to an old or ongoing problem, then be absolutely clear, on all accounts, about what you can and can’t do! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 36, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You may have a tendency to assume that ‘one size fits all.’ There’s not a lot of reliability about today. Tactics that work well for one key area, such as careers, are not likely to work well in others. Communications are reasonably well aspected, as long as you can accept that it is a day where rules and regulations need to be observed! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 10, 18, 22, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The lunar configurations are likely to cause you a little stress. While you may feel happier to take your time with certain, ongoing issues, others might want to resolve them as quickly as possible. To get through the trickier parts of the day, don’t overreact but stick quietly to your guns! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 24, 36, 39, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There may well be a dip in your discipline levels, which could encourage you into a couple of snap decisions. It’s certainly a day to be certain of the facts first; otherwise you could find that you have to do some back-pedaling around the midweek point. A stroke of ‘brilliance’ may need a little more thought! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 35, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It may be a rather erratic day. In terms of the work/ career front, you’re likely to experience the feeling that you have hit a brick wall, not because of glitches or errors, but because of other people. It may be a question of teaming up with other more insightful water signs, just for today! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 19, 26, 34, 40

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 While small opportunities may develop, you may lack the staying power to take action, if that action calls for any commitment. For today, you may tend to reject anything that can’t be done or completed quickly. However, later in the week, there may be cause to regret such a decision! Today’s Numbers: 4, 7, 12, 23, 26, 38

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Cash matters are likely to zoom to the top of your agenda. The consequences of any over-spending are likely to become clear. That said; it’s a day where you’re very likely to address what needs addressing sensibly, rationally and with a clear end result firmly in mind! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 29, 32, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The airy moon may well be very subtle, but quite effective in creating a slight rift on a personal level. Simple decisions may seem to develop minor complications, thanks to a slight clash between what you want and what someone else prefers. It’s certainly a day to process what you hear! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 17, 25, 33, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a hint that you might be harboring confused feelings over a potential romantic interest. A discovery or disclosure might intensify those feelings for a while. It’s perhaps not the best day to try and unravel those feelings just yet, since your choices may become more apparent by the weekend! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 20, 22, 38, 43

