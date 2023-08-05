Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 5 August 2023.

We are the echo of the future. — W. S. Merwin

God sells knowledge for labor — an honor for risk. — Arabic Proverb

Life and shame are never equal to death and glory.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where you may need to keep your eye on the metaphorical ball, since a very marginally selfish vibe may encourage you to ignore what’s right in front of you. Something that may require your full attention could get downgraded with a careless or assumptive approach! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 25, 38, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a little friction in the air, thanks to a faintly prickly vibe and others may seem slightly demanding on a day where you may be feeling in need of a little more consideration too. It’ll be best not to raise any objections for now. If someone oversteps the mark they will regain insight at a later point! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 20, 29, 33, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Communications may be subject to a little disruption, thanks to the moon. Don’t assume something is true just because it’s easier to accept facts at face level. Instead, you may need to be more attentive to what could be a fairly subtle subtext. A misjudgment may be the root cause of this! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 33, 35, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 An unsettling vibe can be contained with the right approach. A very minor clash with an overly controlling person can be played down for now. By the same token, it’ll be possible to moderate the terms and conditions of a potential agreement. That said; it may be best to avoid cash-related decisions after lunch! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 39, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day when emotional matters are likely to be stirred up by the moon in your sign. It is certainly not a good idea to have deep discussions, since there may be one small element that can’t be resolved just yet. Tomorrow’s new moon may well bring a more constructive influence to the metaphorical table! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 15, 21, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It may be a case of having to count to ten throughout much of the day. Blunt dialogue may not achieve very much at all; in fact, it could create minor upsets in your personal relationships and it could have a marginally detrimental effect in your professional sphere! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 19, 23, 30, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s not the best day for emotionally based decisions, given the rather unpredictable vibe. Be aware that others could behave a little out of character. In addition; a slight chill could make you appear a little unapproachable when it comes to romance. Be extra-tactful after lunch! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 20, 21, 38, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There may be a sense of a buildup, thanks to imminent planetary changes. You could start to manufacture fresh thoughts when it comes to career aims. That said; there is a slight propensity to overthink the possibilities, thereby setting yourself up for an unnecessary disappointment! Today’s Numbers: 3, 13, 24, 35, 43, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a distinct tendency to be easily distracted, especially after lunch, which sees a flightier vibe move in. This won’t help if you’re doing anything that requires your full concentration. It’s also a day to watch what you say or claim because people will take you at your word! Today’s Numbers: 5, 16, 21, 30, 48, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 For once, it’s a day where even the most practically minded Goat will need to focus a little more on the possible negatives and not dwell so much on all the various positives, especially when it comes to over-the-top ideas, plans, and proposals. Just bear in mind that today’s vibe won’t be very reliable! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 24, 33, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 What may first appear like some good news on one specific front early in the earlier hours may require a second look. The morning vibe may enable a minor misunderstanding or a very minor let-down, which may not become clear until the afternoon. It’s a day to perhaps consider what could go wrong! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 23, 29, 32, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You may well think that you’re not functioning at your best, but that is not how others are likely to see it. A Saturn/moon combination will create just the right balance between restraint and drive. Look to the afternoon, which will be the best time to make a few little tweaks! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 20, 34, 43, 49

Adam Yauch, Maureen McCormick, Loni Anderson, John Huston, Neil Armstrong, Ami Foster, Patrick Ewing, Faith Prince, Kajol

