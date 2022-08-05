These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 5 August 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We are the echo of the future. — W. S. Merwin

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

There is no wise response to a foolish remark. — Romanian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Life and shame are never equal to death and glory.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s an improved day when it comes to personal/leisure time. The fun-factor will be restored to an extent, and there may even be a little travel on the agenda too. All that said; be aware that a subtle downside of some sort may well crop up: incoming news could impinge on romance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 31, 42, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Today’s planets should introduce a bubbly mood and throw in an extra little advantage too. Maybe yesterday’s unease will just seem to melt away; or it could be that you’re on the receiving end of some useful information. It’s also possible that a recent delay is lifted again! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 30, 43, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Romance could be the high point of the day, but a flirty comment drifting your way might just have more substance to it than you realize. Respond sensitively and sensibly. Make sure that you’re clear about your intentions. That way there can be no misunderstandings and no crossed wires! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 17, 21, 28, 38

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A positive end to the weekend will have you feeling more in control. That said; being in control can have a hidden catch: certain lunar influences could make you a little careless on the money front. Don’t assume that somehow you’ll be invulnerable to making any mistakes or miscalculations! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 23, 39, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The effects of the moon will begin to add a little sparkle but at the same time this may affect an ability to be objective. It’s a day that favors relationships rather than financial matters. That said; on the financial front there may be some good news, but it will be limited! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 35, 42, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s no reason why your day shouldn’t sparkle; however, given that this is a day where unresolved tensions can either be smoothed or stirred up, you may need to resist the temptation to draw attention to a matter that is best left alone for now. It really all depends on other’s reactions! Today’s Numbers: 3, 9, 11, 16, 34, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Improved aspects from the moon should open up the communication lines on the romantic front. The timing is right for a lingering matter; or at least to put it back into perspective again. It is a good day for strengthening established connections in a platonic sense too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 26, 31, 38, 40

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where there is a highly dynamic vibe buzzing about. However, it is possible that an inflexible mindset will erode the day’s potential. An inclination to not let go of a minor problem could cause unnecessary tensions, while romantic solutions will require a little effort! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 25, 32, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You will find, thanks to a whole range of positive aspects, that you are in for a more relaxed day, where everything just seems to fall into place. There is an inclination to over- indulge, but if you do commit a slight social gaffe, you’re more likely to get away with it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 18, 21, 36, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The general vibe is likely to highlight unfinished business. Something either delayed or obstructed earlier in the week may well crop up again. By the same token, something recently said may just develop a slightly different meaning. It’s perhaps a day to give something more time! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 35, 41, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Decisive influences move in on a day where clarity of thought should be quite strong. There may be something that might disturb the routine, although this is more likely to be something you enjoy. Later you might hear a bit of gossip that has you intrigued, but keep it to yourself! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 32, 36, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It is likely to be one of those days where you might tend towards a slightly assertive approach, which other people could misinterpret. Let others have a say; something you hear may well benefit you. The one area where you could perhaps take on board sensible advice is with regard to a cash matter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 27, 35, 39, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Adam Yauch, Maureen McCormick, Loni Anderson, John Huston, Neil Armstrong, Ami Foster, Patrick Ewing, Faith Prince, Kajol

