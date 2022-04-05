These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 5 April 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

That best portion of a good man’s life, His little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and of love. — William Wordsworth

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Make sure to be in with your equals if you’re going to fall out with your superiors. — Jewish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

When it comes to three, they have to go thirsty.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Certain influences may well zone in on romance and while any disruption is likely to be brief and easily remedied, it could cause an underlying atmosphere. Sometimes it’s best to stop a particular development or exchange in its track, particularly when it looks to be turning a little sour! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day that may present one of those time consuming ‘either/or’ choices. On the one hand there’s scope for some much needed improvement the practical/material front. However, it’s also possible that a relationship requires an equal amount of time to get it back on track! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 36, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You’re likely to get carried away, thanks to incoming information, which may well be far too vague or incomplete to be reliable. Sometimes it is necessary to put potentially great developments on the back-burner for another time. Concentrate on what definitely needs doing! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 36, 40, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A very slight and subtle vain streak might creep in for the day. There could be a tendency to overlook all the actual possibilities within reach and focus instead on the unattainable. It may be that you’ll be inclined to attach too much importance to unimportant material acquisitions! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 21, 32, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Sometimes it’s good to have people who can lend an extra hand. Trying to do everything yourself isn’t likely to go wrong, but you can achieve the same results in much time, but only if you don’t allow pride to get in the way. It’s perhaps a day to give up trying to prove a point! Today’s Numbers: 7, 10, 15, 22, 35, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You’re on course for a rather draining day. In terms of the work/ career front, you could feel as though you have hit a brick wall. A specific problem or quandary could take up too much time. That said; it could be a question of finding a solution that you’ll accept. Try not to be quite so perfectionist! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 27, 33, 38, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to the moon in your sign you may experience a slight clash of energies and it could take its toll. You should try and resolve a disagreement with a friend or close relative as soon as you can and try not to overreact to small blips and glitches on a practical level. Aim to reduce any tensions! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 37, 43, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Incoming news may touch on something old, or bring up something forgotten. The general vibe could be a little unsettled. Perhaps old feelings will be raked up. If this is the case then don’t allow this to take over your mood. It may even be best to let this one go without a murmur! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 15, 23, 31, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Communications may well be unhelpful, not least because you may lack the staying power to act on what you hear. You’ll be keen to explore new openings, but you might find that you tend to reject anything that can’t be done or completed quickly. You may even mishear something and go off on a tangent! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 21, 30, 39, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Cash matters are likely to creep up your general agenda, but in a very analytical, logical way, since it’s a day where you’re very likely to address what needs addressing sensibly, rationally and with a clear end result firmly in mind. All that said; there is such a thing as being a little too stringent! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 16, 24, 38, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Certain influences may well be very subtle, but quite effective in creating a slight rift on a personal level. Simple decisions may seem to develop minor complications, thanks to a slight clash between what you want and what someone else prefers. It’s certainly a day to process what you hear! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 23, 37, 40, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Communications are reasonably well aspected, as long as you can accept that it is not a day to demonstrate an independent streak. It’s more a day to heed a co-operative vibe. If you’re faced with a straightforward choice between two methods or approaches, then go for the one that others would select! Today’s Numbers: 2, 4, 13, 24, 35, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Agnetha Faltskog, Roger Corman, Spencer Tracey, Max Gail, Frank Gorshin, Gregory Peck, Colin Powell, Bette Davis, Arthur Hailey

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.