TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

That best portion of a good man’s life, His little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and of love. — William Wordsworth

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Children are a poor man’s wealth. — Danish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

When it comes to three, they have to go thirsty.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a high note; planetary changes are likely to lead to a useful revelation, which will impact on the way you are regarded by someone. It will be all systems go again in July, but chasing a dream or ambition could put strain on a special relationship. September sees a major purchase, while October confirms the wisdom of a key decision. November is likely to be a surprising month; someone grows on you, or romantic developments happen so naturally you don’t even realize what is happening at first! The New Year sees in a new you. March will be a great month to generate some cash.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It may feel hard to keep the momentum going today. Lunar influences are likely to create a slightly anxious vibe in the earlier hours, and although this will improve slowly, the anxiety could linger on. With this in mind, don’t let someone talk you into taking on a share of their responsibilities! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 23, 30, 35, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There is a very positive vibe in amongst the unsettling ones. If you can focus in on the positive you’ll have a much stronger voice with regard to an ongoing matter. It’s certainly a day where you have more control than you realize. You may just need to recognize the benefits of good timing! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 26, 33, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s an obvious contrast between the morning influences and the evening ones. However, it isn’t really a day primed for brisk honesty or direct analysis. By the same token, you may need to keep a piece of news or an unexpected development to yourself, for now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 24, 33, 37, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There may be a slight feeling of slow or no progress on a couple of fronts, thanks to the earlier influences. Maybe other people won’t seem very motivated. While you might prefer to see a little more interest and/or activity, there is a clear call for tact and diplomacy. A clearer picture will develop later in the day! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 16, 26, 31, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Lunar influences are urging you to be a little more proactive on the career front and a little more cautious when it comes to your finances. In amongst the potentially unreliable information and mixed signals is a strong grain of truth. Look to the evening for more insight into a possible poser! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 26, 33, 42, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where the morning’s rather restrictive vibe may improve a little later on. With this in mind, it may be best to keep your expectations realistic. Overly ambitious targets are more likely to require doubled efforts for today. If you want an efficient day, aim for more manageable goals from the start! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 33, 41, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s possible that you’ll over-estimate your levels of intuition and insight on one particular front thanks to a glut of misleading influences in the earlier hours. Don’t allow errors and mistakes to build up. Address them sooner rather than later. As an aside; you may find it hard to let go of something said or suggested! Today’s Numbers: 8, 12, 24, 35, 43, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Minor tensions are likely to resurface, thanks to the planets. Since the lunar aspects responsible for this will be short-lived, you should find that the stress will ease without any major intervention. It’s not a day to look for problems. A wait-and-see approach might serve you better! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 26, 33, 38, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Planetary influences may promise a little more than they can really deliver. A piece of misinformation from a source that is normally very reliable may need to be double-checked, or you could find that it has set you on the wrong path. Try not to rely too heavily on unsubstantiated news! Today’s Numbers: 1, 14, 21, 35, 42, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Being thorough will serve you extremely well, helping you to spot and avoid a potential obstacle when it comes to ongoing agreements. What may appear like good news may need to be reread with a more realistic approach. It’s certainly a good idea to re- check the small print later in the day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 34, 38, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s likely to feel a little hard-going, as the responsibilities just seem to pile up. There is only so much you can do, especially when the planets are being a little uncooperative. In addition; an intention to make a positive impression on the right types may not work as planned! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 28, 33, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Given that you’re likely to be quite sensitive to the lunar vibe, it may turn out to be a mediocre day. That said; a slight atmosphere of negativity in the earlier hours may affect your ability to recognize what could be a highly positive step forward. In other words, progress could be better than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 23, 30, 34, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Agnetha Faltskog, Roger Corman, Spencer Tracey, Max Gail, Frank Gorshin, Gregory Peck, Colin Powell, Bette Davis, Arthur Hailey

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Blac Chyna may have graced the cover of Cosmopolitan in recent weeks, but her career has still slowed almost to a standstill. The movements of the planets do not indicate any improvement in the coming weeks!

