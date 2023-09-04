Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 4 September 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Life is ours to be spent, not to be saved. — D.H. Lawrence

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

In doing what we ought we deserve no praise. — Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One’s merits should not be a hindrance to one’s progress.

MOON PHASE: Waning Gibbous

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There is a crisper feel about the day, although the sun/moon aspect could have you underestimating a temporary problem when it comes to a routine matter. Be clear in your mind about what tactics to employ and stick to them. That way you may well avoid making more work for yourself! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 33, 41, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You could find that you’re in a determined mood, which some might even regard as rather headstrong. However, the current influences should encourage quite a proactive state of mind too. However, to really extract the maximum benefits, a little charm will be just as productive! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 29, 37, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 An invigorating vibe may well present a current opportunity in a fresh and appealing light. There’s the possibility of a minor lucky break, although this may well develop into something that will require a full commitment on your part. It’s certainly a day to make a fully informed decision, not a snap one! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 27, 33, 41, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The day could be slightly misleading, thanks to a Neptune/moon mix, which may well encourage plenty of perceptive thoughts, but it may not offer many solutions, if any. It’s perhaps a day to be a little more selective. Hold back when it comes to incoming news too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 25, 29, 35, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The planets should continue to be reasonably supportive. However, you’ll need to watch that you don’t forget any outstanding deadlines. Do bear in mind that pressure from a demanding individual in the PM hours could be linked back to something forgotten or overlooked earlier in the day! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 25, 33, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Mixed influences are pushy and productive, and have the capacity to achieve good results in good time. You’re likely to shift a gear, but that said; you may assume that you’re going to encounter resistance or opposition and as such, your approach for the day may be a little stricter than needed! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 25, 29, 37, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day to meet any outstanding matters/tasks first and foremost. If you try and talk your way out of ongoing commitments, it may be negatively interpreted by those around you. If you find you have to delay or postpone something, then it may be best to deliver very clear reasons why! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 32, 38, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There is a distinct chance of overdoing it or going a little too far, thanks to a Neptune/ moon mix, which suggests that you may need to be a little more attentive when it comes to verbal exchanges. Don’t make careless promises, because someone is likely to take one such promise quite seriously! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 28, 29, 33, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day where you may need to meet someone halfway, particularly when it comes to the work/career front. Encounters with outspoken types may grate more than usual. There’s a possible clash of opinions and while you may assume you’re in the right, it may not hurt to hear someone out! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 21, 28, 34, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The pressure should ease for the time being as tricky influences will be replaced with more supportive ones. It’s a day where you could really forge ahead. Being gently persuasive will almost certainly help to secure a result with regard to an awkward or sensitive scenario! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 11, 20, 37, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day where you might be wise to keep your options open. At some point, you may need to put one thing on hold in order to address something else. However, a single-minded approach to a matter could lead you onto the wrong track. Leave yourself some room for maneuver! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 27, 33, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A marginally pushy vibe is likely to obscure your vision a little. Tomorrow’s influences will almost certainly re-introduce a little caution in the way that you approach things. However, it’s more a day to quietly note small developments and reserve taking any action for the time being! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 28, 32, 42, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Matthew Santo, Dan Miller, Jason David Frank, Mike Piazza, Mitzi Gaynor, Tom Watson, Damon Wayans, Beyonce Knowles, Ione Skye

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.