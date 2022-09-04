These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 4 September 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Life is ours to be spent, not to be saved. — D.H. Lawrence

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

When you have only two pennies left in the world, buy a loaf of bread with one, and a lily with the other. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One’s merits should not be a hindrance to one’s progress.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 If the morning presents some practical or material challenges, then the afternoon should pave the way for some minor improvements. A rash or reckless decision taken before lunch can be corrected, but it’s likely that there’ll need to be some give-and-take in order to do this! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 17, 22, 27, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A strong planetary formation will be somewhat swamped by the strong lunar vibe. As a result, success in romance may be a little hit-and-miss. Try not to be too inflexible when it comes to small but unexpected changes and differing opinions. Sometimes it’s best to take a step back! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 36, 41, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s not unusual to experience a plain day every now and then; even quirky air-signs can feel a little below par for no apparent reason. The stodgy vibe won’t help, but you needn’t succumb to the view that nothing can be done. You’ll certainly be sharp enough to review a possibly difficult matter! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 25, 31, 43, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day to exercise a little restraint, especially before lunch, when a slightly excessive vibe may well encourage one or two over-the-top decisions. You should be able to reverse some of the minor damage, but do watch out for setting your sights on something you don’t really want or need! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 23, 36, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There is a likelihood that communications could become confused and this may lead to a fractious exchange unless you’re careful. A rather inflexible approach will certainly need to be kept in line. If someone tests your patience, then step back. Simple errors will be much easier to spot if your head is clear! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 25, 39, 41, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 If you can resist the contradictory vibe of the moon, then you’ll be able to become quite a power-sign without too many downsides. Avoid making mountains out of molehills. Generate an approachable mood throughout the day in order to maximize the efficiency potential! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 24, 37, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a slightly fraught day, although useful influences highlight a particular matter. It could be that you’ve been looking at this matter from the wrong angle. Look to the afternoon to get a more realistic and reliable. Once you’ve identified the issue, the remedy should be a lot easier! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 23, 29, 33, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 If you can manage to avoid making any decisions that relate to romance you’ll be able to extract a lot of positives from the afternoon. Communications on a personal level are particularly well aspected. Clearing the air may well bring a hidden advantage, if you go the right way about it! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 25, 38, 39, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Do bear in mind that slightly selfish influences during the morning hours could engineer a minor conflict and leave a sour taste. Don’t let this happen. Be mindful of what others need and demonstrate a little thought by offering support and assistance. A nice gesture could go a long way! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 12, 20, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s certainly not a day to be dismissive of any cosmic hints or indicators. Communication may well zone in on more than one matter. However, you may need to pay extra attention to what is going on with regard to one very specific development on the personal front! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 29, 32, 37, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The prickly vibe may blur the fine line between advice and criticism. It may have you crossing that line completely. A tendency to be in control could result in some unnecessary power-struggles. You may need to ask yourself whether being in charge is worth all the effort you’ll need to expend! Today’s Numbers: 1, 13, 17, 26, 34, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Communications are a little unpredictable and this may impact on romance. A rather shrewd mood is not exactly favorable for those typically cozy one-to-one chats, since you won’t be in the most receptive mood. It’s a day where you could send out very confusing mixed messages! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 27, 31, 38, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Matthew Santo, Dan Miller, Jason David Frank, Mike Piazza, Mitzi Gaynor, Tom Watson, Damon Wayans, Beyonce Knowles, Ione Skye

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.