These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Life is ours to be spent, not to be saved. — D.H. Lawrence

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

In doing what we ought we deserve no praise. — Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One’s merits should not be a hindrance to one’s progress.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will start with a surge of energy that you can’t always control and you are likely to behave a little erratically. People may misunderstand you and regard you as a willful person. Romance will come under the spotlight in the springtime: your partner could start feeling neglected if you grant yourself too much freedom, but you will manage to strike the right balance after a little trial and error.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Take care with dispensing advice and guidance, since you may actually come across as a little too judgmental. In particular, a situation that is possibly outside anyone’s control may well develop. Take care how you deal with this too: don’t try to rush a decision or outcome! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 23, 31, 36, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Take care with dispensing advice and guidance, since you may actually come across as a little too judgmental. In particular, a situation that is possibly outside anyone’s control may well develop. Take care how you deal with this too: don’t try to rush a decision or outcome! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 23, 31, 42, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Take care with dispensing advice and guidance, since you may actually come across as a little too judgmental. In particular, a situation that is possibly outside anyone’s control may well develop. Take care how you deal with this too: don’t try to rush a decision or outcome! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 19, 24, 32, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Contrary influences indicate that the day could go one of two ways: you could really impress someone, or you could actually exasperate them with a slightly overconfident or thoughtless approach. It is probably not a good day to take someone’s feelings and/or attitude for granted! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 23, 27, 35, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A wait-and-see approach may be the best way to approach the day. There could be a very minor clash with regards to a career matter and while today’s vibe is very likely to bring a generally dynamic vibe, it may not bring extra insight. Don’t rely too much on smooth responses! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 19, 25, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Communications in general are reasonably well-aspected, although the quietly robust vibe won’t support any risk-taking. A minor opportunity or opening might not be as eye-catching or interesting as you’d like, but it could provide an ultimately useful turning point! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 22, 26, 32, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There is a slight inclination towards a materialistic attitude. In addition; the day is likely to bring a short-lived burst of confidence, which could lead to a careless decision. While this may not impact directly in anyway today, it may leave you feeling a little awkward later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 18, 27, 38, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Communications are not looking particularly reliable and you may need to discount a possible offer of support or assistance, because it may not be met. If you do experience a minor let-down by the end of the day, then try to focus on the intention behind the offer itself, rather than the actual result! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 21, 39, 43, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The day is likely to start on a slightly fraught note, given that the morning may bring a couple of minor but time-wasting developments. Try to sidestep any mixed signals and muddled communications, especially when it comes to material/financial matters. Watch what you sign too! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 22, 27, 36, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The start of the week may a little off-beam when it comes to timing. There’s a possibility of a potentially useful disclosure. That said; you may find that you’re a little hesitant when it comes to taking firm action. For today it may be best to make those decisions that can be easily reversed if necessary! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 18, 21, 29, 37

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day where you may need to be more proactive with regards to a reoccurring situation or matter. Being analytical and objective will work well, but you may need to get past a tendency for perfect results. It may be more helpful to be a little more realistic on a practical level! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 22, 34, 41, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a distinctly a slightly careless vibe. Being evasive may not be the best approach to take, especially when it comes to work or career matters. It’ll be easier than normal to say the wrong thing at the wrong time and in order to reverse this, you may need to throw in one or two concessions! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 23, 37, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Matthew Santo, Dan Miller, Jason David Frank, Mike Piazza, Mitzi Gaynor, Tom Watson, Damon Wayans, Beyonce Knowles, Ione Skye

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Kate Beckinsale hasn’t been in a movie for a while and the planets suggest that over the next few months she is likely to be eclipsed in terms of her star quality by her daughter!

