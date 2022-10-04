These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 4 October 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

A noble spirit embiggens the smallest man. Jebodiah Springfield

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He who carves the Buddha never worships him. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The way you cut your meat reflects the way you live.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Heavy lunar influences will be present for a large chunk of the day. Options, which are likely to revolve around emotional matters, may well keep cropping up throughout. You may need to demonstrate consideration, and you may need to avoid making impulsive decisions and/or judgments! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 27, 31, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You might need to put a halt to any spending plans, because it looks as though your finances could suffer a slight dip, especially if you’re considering a small gesture of some sort. Demonstrating your appreciation for someone need not cause financial strain! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 25, 30, 32, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The lunar influences will be weighted with a burst of irritability. You’re likely to be blowing hot and cold throughout the day. Motivation may well be lacking. While you’ll be inclined to acknowledge incoming news, you may feel less inclined to act on it. It’s a day to get through! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 18, 24, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to a rather challenging lunar combination you’re likely to be feeling pulled in two directions. While someone is pushing you one way, someone else may be directing you another way. A probable source of conflict between these two states will need to be addressed tactfully! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 25, 31, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The planets will be quite prickly and may well zone in on several key areas. The one area that looks relatively stable is your cash flow. To help ensure that you have the best chance of making the most of the day, avoid taking unnecessary risks. Stick with what you know and trust! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 22, 26, 35, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Intense lunar aspects will wield a powerful and not necessarily useful influence. You may find that you’re happier to grasp the proverbial nettle. However, the way in which you exert authority may not be welcomed by those around you. It’s definitely not a day to wade in uninvited! Today’s Numbers: 11, 14, 26, 34, 39, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A Venus/moon combination means that you may find it difficult to keep your patience. If you want to avoid any unnecessary conflict try not to put yourself in impossible situations – such as setting yourself unachievable targets. Make life easier – not harder – for yourself! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 15, 21, 30, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You may well feel a little exhausted by the sheer intensity of the vibe by the end of the day. Prickly influences may well stir up old feelings. On top of that it could feel as though somehow you’re the one who’s been unofficially nominated to resolve a problem, when in fact you’re not! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 28, 36, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Stodgy, lumbering influences are likely to dampen your natural flair for rising to a challenge, and although it’s good to step back every now and then, you could find that you’re too inactive or hesitant about taking the initiative. Someone may be looking to you for decisive action! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 29, 31, 34, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The obstructive Venus/moon mix is likely to put you a little on edge and perhaps distort your perceptions a little. If you feel that someone is taking advantage, or being insensitive, think again. It’s a day where comments on the emotional front are more likely to be taken the wrong way! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 20, 38, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Communications are likely to go more than a little off-beam. Don’t believe everything that you hear, unless you’re a hundred percent certain of the source and even then, proceed with caution. Don’t rely on others for important information, either. It’s definitely a day to stay neutral too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 31, 37, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Sometimes there are days that just don’t go right, and today is likely to be one of those days. Clashes are possible, particularly with those in charge. Perhaps someone who is usually flexible will come across as fairly authoritarian. However, it’s not a day to challenge such types! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 20, 36, 40, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Anne Rice, Armand Assante, Susan Sarandon, Alicia Silverstone, Charlton Heston, Jackie Collins, Rachael Leigh Cook

