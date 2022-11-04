Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 4 November 2022.

The happiest moments of my life have been the few which I have passed at home in the bosom of my family. — Thomas Jefferson

Of two cowards, the one who finds the other out first has the advantage. — Italian Proverb

The perfecting of one’s self is the fundamental base of all progress and all moral development.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Some insightful aspects suggest that you may veer off course over an emotional matter. The answer is fairly simple, although it might not be immediately obvious. There should be some slight guidance in the form of a person, who may be looking for a very specific response or answer! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 32, 41, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You’re likely to be torn between spending the day enjoying quality time with your friends and doing something far more lucrative. However; if romance has taken a back seat recently, then you might be wise to invest some that surplus energy into putting things right again! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 14, 21, 30, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Receding influences ease the pressure. If there’s a decision that you’ve been struggling with recently, then the planetary line-up will help you move in the right direction. It’s not an either/or situation, though. You should have time to pay some attention to other areas of your life in the process! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 20, 32, 35, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You can take advantage of a generally wise vibe, so long as you pay attention to the signs and cues. If you can push yourself a little, then you’ll really be able to mark the day as a successful one. Keeping a strong sense of your goal will help, but don’t give up if it gets a little tricky! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 16, 25, 39, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 This is a great day for forging new contacts. There’s also a sense of something easing or an obstruction being partially removed. The chance to start afresh or wipe the slate clean with someone who’s either been particularly demanding or overly critical is likely to make you feel a lot better! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 12, 23, 35, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a gentle emphasis on tidying up and sorting out. This is likely to apply more to personal matters than work-based ones. One relationship in particular has the capacity to go from strength to strength, so long as your expectations can be tailored a little to the other person’s needs! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 24, 33, 38, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You’re likely to have a much better day on the romance front, as long as you can demonstrate a little thoughtfulness. On the cash/material front, however, you may need to bear in mind that ‘less is more,’ especially when it comes to impulse purchases that may well be beyond your budget! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 19, 20, 37, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You should be able to enjoy a more settled day in general. If romance has been a little iffy or unpredictable, then you should be able to draw on the sensitive influences to gauge how to respond. That said; it may not be wise to overlook one specific impasse or dilemma though! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 26, 35, 40

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Softer influences will almost certainly benefit romance, especially for single Archers. There may be a trace of verbal clumsiness, but this is not likely to be regarded unfavorably. If you’re already in a relationship, tonight should see some traditionally cozy moments! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 27, 36, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Romantic matters are likely to even out nicely, thanks to the very mellow vibe. Single Goats are likely to be more susceptible to the verbal pitch than usual, but as long as you don’t take a flirty exchange too seriously, then it’s definitely a day to go with the flow! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 19, 26, 37, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Romantic matters are likely to even out nicely, thanks to the very mellow vibe. Single Goats are likely to be more susceptible to the verbal pitch than usual, but as long as you don’t take a flirty exchange too seriously, then it’s definitely a day to go with the flow! Today’s Numbers: 10, 11, 26, 34, 41, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If yesterday was dominated with complications, then today’s focus is likely to be a little more readable and straightforward. The watery vibe is likely to strengthen bonds and open up the communication lines. Problems can be aired and cleared with minimum fuss. It’s a day to let go! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 18, 24, 39, 42

Loretta Swit, Yanni, Pauline Trigere, Peter Boynton, Markie Post, Walter Cronkite, Art Carney, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, Ralph Macchio, Doris Roberts

