TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Life is like riding a bicycle. You don’t fall off unless you stop pedaling. — Claude Pepper

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He who has health has hope; and he who has hope, has everything. — Arab Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Be slow to promise but quick to perform.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A rather sensible, grounded vibe may descend, bringing quite a far-sighted approach. This is not a problem in itself, but you may feel a need to take control when it comes to organizing the day or resolving small issues. If you do this, you’ll need to do it discreetly if you want to keep the general mood sweet! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 22, 36, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You should find that you experience a highly welcome moment of clarity over present and past matters. Things click effortlessly into place, and it will feel as though luck is on your side, so do use the positive vibes, sooner rather than later, to devise a workable plan of action! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 28, 31, 35, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A watery sun/moon combination may bring a mixed vibe. There’s certainly a positive emphasis on the social front. However, there is an underlying over-sensitivity when it comes to romance, especially in terms of new encounters. It’ll be best to keep things light! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 26, 34, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Gentle influences create one of those slow-starting, but satisfying days. You could find that you’re the center of attention for all the right reasons. Alternatively, you could receive a welcome compliment from someone who counts. For some, an encounter is likely to bring a little intrigue! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 16, 21, 38, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The hard-working sun/moon mix is likely to generate the right atmosphere and will enable you to deal with two separate matters. One will be a potentially challenging development on the material front and the other could revolve around a blunder in romance. All that said; know when you’re ahead: don’t push your luck! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 17, 26, 34, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Today has the capacity to be fairly tranquil. However; this may hinge on whether you can let go of an old or possibly defunct issue. Incoming information may be useful, in that it could get you thinking along the right lines. Just remember: it’s not a day to try and achieve the impossible! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 13, 25, 39, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You’re likely to slip into a sociable frame of mind, and while your personal relationships will seem to be getting all the planetary support, one other main area of your life may well be undergoing some small but useful shifts too. It’s certainly a day to be sensitive to little changes and ripples! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 15, 21, 30, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s been a slight up-down quality to your relationship zone this week so far, and you may need to accept that it is not a day to go against the grain too much. If you’re faced at any point with a choice between an exciting, innovative option and a predictable one, go for the one you know and trust! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 20, 38, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It may be a question of knowing when to adjust your reactions slightly. Watery influences could impose a slightly unpredictable twist on romance, while down-to-earth aspects are likely to steer you towards a marginally unadventurous route when it comes to a particular development! Today’s Numbers: 1, 13, 17, 26, 32, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s no harm in giving into the kind of impulses that pave the way for some light-hearted fun, especially if you’ve worked hard. That said; an ongoing matter could be resolved once and for all, and there may be a direct choice on offer, but you might have to defer the fun for a while! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 26, 29, 34, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The sun/moon mix could improve your material circumstances a little. However, this will be offset by a longer-lasting stodgier vibe. It’s not a day to actively generate cash, since losses are just as likely as gains. You’d probably be better off stashing any surplus cash away! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 14, 23, 35, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It is not a bad day as such, but you may well feel as though nothing is really going right. An element of dissatisfaction may actually have no real root-cause, or if there is a cause, it’s likely to be one that is very easily remedied. Perhaps it’s not the best day to ask the bigger questions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 29, 32, 37, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Lance Bass, George F. Will, Jay Aston, Audrey Hepburn, Randy Travis, Pia Zadora, Nickolas Ashford, Stella Parton

