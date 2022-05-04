These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 4 May 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Life is like riding a bicycle. You don’t fall off unless you stop pedaling. — Claude Pepper

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Sorrow is the child of too much joy. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Be slow to promise but quick to perform.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Warmer influences dominate, which bodes extremely well for personal relationships, but don’t underestimate the improvements you can make on a practical/material level. The day is certainly primed for some very positive but long-term improvements, which shouldn’t be ignored! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 23, 29, 34, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Certain influences will be somewhat discreet and easily missed or dismissed. A certain decision or choice may well become clearer, although that fresh clarity may bring extra complications. It’ll be all too easy to shrug them off now, but the planets suggest that you don’t! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 22, 33, 37, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Incoming information and communications in general will be useful, although some hard work may be involved. A slight smattering of tension could evolve from a matter that really boils down to a clash of opinions and possibly a clash of personalities. You may need to take a step back to see the wider picture! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 18, 26, 32, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s a slight tightening up in one key area that has perhaps been a little vague so far. That said; this isn’t likely to materialize in clear, uncomplicated answers; sometimes guidance can be a little indistinct and a little slow. Keeping an open mind will perhaps make a lot of difference! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 24, 33, 38, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 An opportunity for an interesting romantic development could be on the cards, thanks to dazzling lunar influences this evening. That extra bit of air energy could actually compliment your fiery side later on, but it may be best to rely a little less on the charm-factor during the day light hours! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 21, 30, 37, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The planets are suggesting that a healthy balance between two separate areas of your life is possible, so long as you’re realistic about it. An offer that amounts to a cooperative equation of give-and-take should not be dismissed either. It’s a good day, if you can be happy with the middle-ground! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 34, 43, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You might do well to take a definite step back from an emotional issue or romance-related matter, because there is a strong chance that there’s an error or mix-up underpinning the issue. Identifying the source of the glitch may well go a long way to resolving the problem! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 32, 36, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where you may find that you’re fluctuating over one particular matter. It’s also a day where both sides of any argument will have equal validity. As with other signs, it’s best not to react immediately. Don’t burn any bridges either: keep your options open for maximum choices! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 23, 28, 37, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Romance is likely to receive a planetary lift, although single Archers might find it difficult to read certain signs later this evening. This could be down to a minor but mutually indecisive vibe. Attached Archers will have a little more room to maneuver but you may need to be a little proactive! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 27, 32, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There is perhaps a low-level sense of stagnation to begin with, and you could start the day feeling as though you’re being limited or constrained. A certain degree of honesty and insight will help you unravel the correct root-source of your irritation. A delay or setback may well be the culprit! Today’s Numbers: 2, 4, 11, 29, 31, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Very slightly fretful influences may well be worth heeding, especially if you feel that a little caution may be required in one specific area. That said; it might be preferable to postpone certain ideas rather than reject them entirely. Something may need nothing more than a little tweak! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 20, 32, 45, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You may well sense the possibility of a minor problem on the emotional front. If so, then try not to act prematurely. It may be a day where it’s best to see how things pan out. You may well know exactly the best remedy or the right way forward, but someone else will need to get there in their own time! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 25, 29, 33, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Lance Bass, George F. Will, Jay Aston, Audrey Hepburn, Randy Travis, Pia Zadora, Nickolas Ashford, Stella Parton

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.