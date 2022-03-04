These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 4 March 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Your pain is the breaking of the shell that encloses your understanding. — Kahlil Gibran, from The Prophet

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A woman without a man is like a garden without a fence. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One who minds the feelings of others is no fool.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Thanks to both Uranus and Saturn you might find that you’ll be torn between doing what you want and what needs doing. So get those outstanding chores out of the way in the morning, which will clear your mind enough, which will enable you to enjoy the rest of the day your way! Today’s Numbers: 8, 19, 31, 32, 43, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The issue of money is likely to dominate today, but the focus will be less on spending it and more on whether a cash-related proposition or plan is really a good idea. The planets are suggesting that you’re right to voice your concerns; any proposals or deals should be approached with caution! Today’s Numbers: 7, 9, 15, 22, 36, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s more than possible that as the influence of Venus fades today you’ll feel less inclined to do anything that requires too much effort. You’re not usually one to rest on your laurels, but taking a day off wouldn’t be a bad thing. Recharge your batteries with lunching, shopping and having fun with like minded friends. Today’s Numbers: 4, 14, 21, 26, 31, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Gloomy planetary influences could make it difficult for you to express exactly how you feel today, which in turn could lead to slight tension. If a tug-of-war between emotions and logic is stopping you from making any progress, then look to a rational individual, who can perhaps offer a little guidance! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 22, 34, 38, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You might find that you are particularly charming today in terms of romance, but you’ll still be inclined to let things pass you by! Things look more promising for the evening, as long as you’re prepared to do a little groundwork. Remember that saying: no pain, no gain, Leo! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 12, 16, 24, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Today you might be feeling irritable and you might feel that your straightforward manner of thinking has deserted you! You might find that you are struggling to resolve some kind of tension at home. However, by this evening a positive aspect will move in and make life much sweeter, so hang in there! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 23, 35, 42, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Communications are likely to be a little iffy and unreliable, leaving you feeling as though you are struggling to keep up with the demands of the day. Normally you’re one of the most balanced signs, but today you may feel unwilling to relinquish any control. It has to be said: a flexible approach will save you stress! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 18, 21, 34, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It is possible that today you’ll decide to take on some ambitious venture or task but by the end of the day you’ll realize that you’ve bitten off more than you can chew! Don’t try to blame others for not helping; instead just plan out your day and include some realistic goals, rather than impossible ones. Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 22, 31, 39, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Whatever you do don’t waste the day. Thanks to a negative aspect between the moon and your ruling planet, which will start moving backwards you could end up wasting all the potential for a fun filled and satisfying start to the weekend. If there’s a chance of a short journey on offer then make sure you take it. Today’s Numbers: 11, 18, 27, 33, 40, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A little bit of healthy competition could be just what you need today to blow the cobwebs away! Sporting matches or creative challenges will not only appeal but will also give you a boost of much needed confidence. For you it will be the taking part that matters; if you win, all the better! Today’s Numbers: 6, 19, 21, 28, 34, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Distractions are everywhere today and you’ll be too inclined to cut corners, as the lure of a great evening out becomes too much to resist. Having enough staying power to complete your duties or tasks won’t be easy, but if you want a hassle-free evening, then you’ll need to deal with the hassles in the daytime! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 20, 26, 31, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If you wake to find that you’re feeling depressed and fed up then blame the moon! Investing your energies might help alleviate your mood; socializing with some earthy and grounded friends who won’t indulge your moodiness will make you feel even better. Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 22, 30, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Jason Newsted, Chastity Bono, Emilio Estefan, Kay Lenz, Patsy Kensit, Margo Harshman, Patricia Heaton, Paula Prentiss

