Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 4 June 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We don’t see things as they are, we see them as we are. — Anais Nin

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Listen or your tongue will keep you deaf. — Native American Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Suspicion will chase the wind and clutch at shadows.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Given the marginally superficial vibe it’s a day where you may be too inclined to accept any work-related challenge or suggestion at face value. Do identify any time constraints or limits before settling on any such agreements. It may be best to steer clear of formal contracts for today though! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 31, 37, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Keep a tight hold on your wallet and cards, since impulsive purchases could be a cause for regret towards the weekend. It may be necessary to check any relevant returns policies, just in case, since a shrewder vibe will descend in a couple of days or so and will encourage you to rethink your spending habits! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 24, 33, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If a slightly carefree and careless vibe led to minor mistakes yesterday, then today you may sense a slightly pressured and humorless vibe urging you to correct them. It’ll be best to respond to valid criticisms gracefully. It’s certainly not a day to try and sidestep your responsibilities! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 21, 25, 32, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A couple of restrictive influences maintaining control will move in after lunch. While the planets may appear to give the green light to be adventurous, the key word is ‘appear.’ It’ll be best to stick to what you know when it comes to branching out and when it comes to a matter from the very recent past! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 26, 38, 40

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The general pace is very likely to slow down, especially after lunch. There’s no point trying to hurry or rush certain decisions in the afternoon. By the same token, something that you may have been waiting for may require a little more time yet. There’ll be no point trying to speed this up, either! Today’s Numbers: 3, 9, 12, 20, 27, 35

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A definite AM/PM split in the day may well materialize in a straightforward choice between following your head and following your heart. Unusually for Virgos, there could be a very slight trace of selfishness influencing this choice. It may be best, just for now, to go with the most sensible option! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 30, 36, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 While the morning is likely to be breezy but unpredictable, the afternoon could feel a little stodgy but more reliable. It’s a day to expect minor delays and holdups. Inconvenient timing may well be another irritation to factor in. A piece of overdue news may well surface sometime after lunch! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 34, 41, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s not a bad day, although the brisk vibe in the earlier hours could encourage a couple of impulsive moments. A chance to make a quick buck or two should be approached with caution and investigated fully, since certain material and practical matters are not likely to be well-aspected! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 25, 28, 33, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 If you find that you’re simply coasting effortlessly through the earlier hours, then stop for a moment. It’s possible that you’ll have overlooked something. It’s a day where metaphorical first- appearances won’t be so reliable. Keep your cool and address whatever has been missed! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 19, 20, 39, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You may be up against a rather an inflexible or stubborn attitude from the start. If so, then wait a while, since a discernible shift after lunch could vindicate your opinion without doubt. That said; how you go about communicating this tactfully may well be another matter altogether! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 26, 30, 37, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The afternoon vibe may encourage a slightly restricted approach to a particular matter that seemed to offer a great deal more flexibility in the first instance. You may even feel that something is slowly slipping from your control. That said; it’s not a day to give up at the first hurdle! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 21, 31, 35, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a slight emphasis on material matters, with a particular accent on productivity, especially in the earlier hours. Do take care with accepting additional responsibilities though, since there’s a good chance that incoming news later in the day may well add to your to-do list! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 20, 36, 42, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Bruce Dern, Parker Stevenson, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Angelina Jolie, Noah Wyle, Dennis Weaver

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.