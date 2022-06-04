These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 4 June 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We don’t see things as they are, we see them as we are. — Anais Nin

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

We never know the worth of water till the well is dry. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Suspicion will chase the wind and clutch at shadows.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A slightly careless vibe may encourage a counterproductive approach. It’s perhaps best not to implement new strategies or tactics on any front, since the results could be disappointing. In addition: something that looks like a winner to begin with may not stand up to closer inspection! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 26, 33, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Sensitivity levels are likely to be very high. Inner confusion and emotional entanglements will eventually calm down tomorrow, so your best strategy is to avoid feeding into any tension. Don’t deliver anything that sounds like an ultimatum, because it will be challenged! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 29, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The old saying: if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it should be your guiding motto. Unresolved matters are likely to remain unresolved for now and being too pushy won’t help to settle anything. If you go looking for answers to difficult or awkward questions, you might not like what you hear! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 27, 29, 38, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Slightly unsettled influences are likely to zone in on your love-life. Whether you’re single or attached there could be some changes that you want to make. It might be a case of sitting down with a trusted friend who can help you organize your thoughts on this, but don’t take any action just yet! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 26, 32, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The flighty lunar influences could actually be quite useful, since they will give you short bursts of concentrated energy. It’s a day to deal with quick problems and tackle very short- term projects. It might be best not to deal with anything that requires a long-term view or patience! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 25, 39, 43, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The full moon may well bring about a change in perspective, which, in the short term, could lead to one or two minor but unwise decisions. Letting yourself be guided by your heart rather than your head may not be the best way to deal with ongoing issues at the moment! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 31, 41, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You may get to hear something that isn’t the greatest news; perhaps you hear something yet to be confirmed. However, it’s not the best day to talk your concerns through. It’s more a day to stack the information into something that you can process at a later date. Details may make a difference! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 25, 28, 32, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Lunar influences may facilitate a slightly confused vibe. This will settle over the next couple of days, but in the meantime do try to avoid sending mixed messages when it comes to ongoing obligations and responsibilities. Be absolutely clear in order to minimize dented feelings and/or slight embarrassment! Today’s Numbers: 3, 13, 22, 29, 31, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Contrary influences indicate that the day could go one of two ways: you could really charm someone, or you could actually alienate them with a slightly overconfident or thoughtless approach. It is probably not a good day to show off or to try and create a dazzling impression! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 26, 38, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Fickle, playful and slightly unreliable influences will rule for one day. If you’re not time-pressured or laboring under an important commitment, then you can let your hair down. However, if you are working through a current obligation of some kind, then negotiate some breathing space before postponing it! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 15, 26, 37, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You’re likely to be in a rather frustrated mood. Perhaps there’s a need to get something off your chest after a slight let-down or disappointment. It’s possible that the let-down is so subtle that you can’t quite put your finger on what is troubling you. Give it a day or two for further clarification! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 29, 38, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You are likely to surprise some with a change of tactics. You may have a desire to start afresh or tackle an ongoing matter in a new way and although you’re likely to be a hundred percent committed, you may encounter minor obstacles in someone’s equally determined approach! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 26, 34, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Bruce Dern, Parker Stevenson, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Angelina Jolie, Noah Wyle, Dennis Weaver

