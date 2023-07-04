Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 4 July 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Man – despite his artistic pretensions, his sophistication, and his many accomplishments – owes his existence to a six-inch layer of topsoil and the fact that it rains. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Better to lose the anchor than the whole ship. — Dutch Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The constancy of purpose achieves the impossible.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 An infinitely bubblier vibe is likely to introduce the fun- factor, and there may even be a little travel on the agenda too. Incoming news may well be enhanced with a gentle smattering of good luck, but be aware that a subtle downside of some sort may well feature too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 36, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A positive vibe should have you feeling more in control. That said; there could be a hidden catch: certain lunar influences could make you a little careless on the money front. Don’t assume that somehow you’ll be invulnerable to making any mistakes or miscalculations when it comes to cash! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 38, 43, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s likely to be one of those pleasant, sociable days to spend with friends and relatives. Because of this, try not to exert too much influence over how the day shapes up. There’s a very slight tendency to be a little manipulative when something doesn’t go your way. You should rethink this! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 20, 29, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Communications may well feature from the start, but the overall vibe could be a little unreliable. Something you hear may require a thoughtful and sensible response from you. By the same token, make sure that you’re clear in what you say. That way there can be no misunderstandings and no crossed wires! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 18, 21, 35, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The effects of the moon will begin to add a little sparkle but at the same time, this may affect an ability to be objective. It’s a day that favors relationships rather than financial matters. That said; on the financial front there may be some good news, but it will be limited! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 16, 25, 33, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Yesterday’s moody vibe is very likely to be converted into a positive and energetic one. It looks to be a very sociable day indeed if you can bypass a slight tendency to overreact to minor matters. If someone gets under your skin, don’t engage with it. Step aside gracefully! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 38, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Given the freer vibe, it’s a day where you may tend to go a little overboard, whether your time is your own or not. It’s not a good idea to try and sample as much as you possibly can – especially when it comes to food and drink. It’s definitely a day to tread the path of moderation! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 32, 37, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 An easy-going fun vibe could actually encourage a rather extravagant day if you let it. You’ll be more inclined to let your hair down and a little less inclined to focus on the financial consequences. Don’t create unnecessary stress for yourself; just cut back a little! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 21, 30, 39, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The moon in Gemini will filter out some of the recent emotional intensity, making this a day for some warmer interactions. As a slight aside, something said this afternoon could turn out to be very beneficial to you in the long term, even if you can’t quite see it at the time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 32, 37, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You should find that you are in for a much easier-going day, where everything just seems to slot into place with minimum effort. As with a couple of other signs there is an inclination to over-indulge especially if others encourage you. However, in your case, you might just get away with it! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 29, 35, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Communications feature, with both an upside and a slight downside. There’s a possible contact from someone farther away. However, thanks to one distracting aspect, you’re likely to be a little too short-sighted in terms of a domestic matter. You may need to invest some time in this! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 21, 26, 37, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The morning influences may well dampen your spirits, but this will only be temporary. A small glitch or miscalculation can easily be disguised or corrected. Try not to aim for perfection. Remove the element of competitiveness and you’ll soon be able to enjoy yourself! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 13, 27, 33, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Ann Landers, Abigail Van Buren, George Steinbrenner, Eva Marie Saint, Andrea Gabriel, Geraldo Rivera, Dear Abby, Neil Simon, Louis Armstrong

