These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 4 July 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Man – despite his artistic pretensions, his sophitication, and his many accomplishments – owes his existence to a six inch layer of topsoil and the fact that it rains. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

It is not enough to aim.; you must hit. — Italian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Constancy of purpose achieves the impossible.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The prevailing vibe will be generally sunny and amenable. That said; there’s a slight tendency to be mischievous: it’s certainly a day to bite back thought-provoking or funny comments – you may think they’re pertinent and/or humorous, but others may not agree with you! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 25, 32, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 While the fun-factor will certainly be present, you may tend to go a little overboard, whether you’re celebrating or not. It’s not a good idea to try and sample as much as you possibly can – especially when it comes to food and drink. It’s definitely a day to tread the path of moderation! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 13, 25, 29, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Although it’s a day where a romantic/emotional matter may require a little effort, you may not have the time to address this. It’s certainly a day to acknowledge a potential concern or worry. Even if you can’t take decisive action just yet, your main aim should be to demonstrate that you have listened! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 29, 32, 37, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 An easy-going fun vibe could actually encourage a rather extravagant day, if you let it. You’ll be more inclined to let your hair down and a little less inclined to focus on the financial consequences. Don’t create unnecessary tension for yourself; just cut back a little! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 18, 24, 35, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Bubbly influences will enable a warm day with the right amount of fun. If you’ve planned to join in with the celebrations and for some reason an outstanding matter crops up at the wrong time, then your best strategy will be to deal with it sooner rather than later. The same applies for those who are working today! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 21, 23, 27, 36

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a great deal of warmth in the day. However, there’s also a subtle departure from traditional practices. If you’re celebrating the day, try not to go too ‘out-there.’ Stick (roughly) to what you know and what works. It may be best, if possible, to side-step romantic matters for now! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 25, 32, 35, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to a positive vibe there’s a warm emphasis on family connections and interactions. There’s also a possible contact from someone farther away. If you’re working, then you should take advantage of the generally amenable mood open up the communication lines! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 27, 31, 42, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The morning influences may well dampen your spirits, but this will only be temporary. A small glitch or miscalculation can easily be disguised or corrected. Try not to aim for the perfect day. Remove the element of competitiveness and you’ll soon be able to enjoy yourself! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 36, 41, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Brief lunar influences in the morning suggest that you may come across a minor stumbling block. This could be related to a subtle romantic/emotional matter problem. That said; the luck- factor will be present in the afternoon. It could be that whatever seems to go wrong is actually going right! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 23, 37, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a slightly chilly vibe to begin with. You may well stride through the morning and/or celebrations with a slightly regimented approach. It’s a day where you can afford to ease off a little, whether you’re celebrating or not. Allow for some spontaneity for maximum effect! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 29, 32, 41, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s likely to be one of those pleasant, sociable days, tailor- made to spend with friends and relatives. Because of this, try not to exert too much influence over how the day shapes up. You may want to try something a little different; others may be quite happy with what they know and trust! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 16, 29, 33, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where you may be inclined to kick back a little too soon. Before you can take full advantage of a languid and pleasant vibe, there may be something outstanding to complete. Don’t leave others to do the lion’s share either. It will be noted. Do offer to help if you see someone struggling! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 16, 20, 39, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Ann Landers, Abigail Van Buren, George Steinbrenner, Eva Marie Saint, Andrea Gabriel, Geraldo Rivera, Dear Abby, Neil Simon, Louis Armstrong

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.