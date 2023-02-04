Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 4 February 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

A person who seeks help for a friend, while needy himself, will be answered first. — The Talmud

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Happiness is like a sunbeam, which the least shadow intercepts, while adversity is often as the rain of spring. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Common sense goes further than a lot of learning.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s a slight sense of pressure kick-starting the week. While you may be expected to admit any errors or miscalculations, it’ll perhaps be a little galling that others can pass the buck. It may be one of those days where a very minor case of double-standards can’t be addressed just yet! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 30, 36, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Mixed influences are likely to bring in a mainly unreliable vibe. Be wary of incoming information that promises to save your cash and/or cut your general expenditure. Investigate the possibilities, but bear in mind that financial adjustments aren’t well aspected for today! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 24, 33, 41, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Conflicting influences may well muddy the waters. You’ll be able to zone in on a specific problem once it has been identified correctly. The planets suggest some link to uncertain or unsettled feelings, which may not be clarified or even admitted for a couple more days yet! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 19, 23, 30, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s a marginally frank, outspoken vibe, which may not sit well with a water-sign. You may not appreciate direct rebuttals or responses, and plain-spoken communications are likely to irk you. However, what you hear may well bring about some long overdue improvements in the long run! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 25, 32, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where good intentions could actually obstruct you quite noticeably. Support and assistance may well be there for the asking, but clumsy efforts could end up causing you more work. Do recognize and acknowledge a generous gesture, though; even if the end result does fall flat! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 28, 32, 37, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There may well be slight tension in the air, taking the form of a time-consuming either/or choice. It could be as simple as a straightforward choice between following one specific plan and rejecting another. Not wishing to miss out on anything may be a big part of the problem! Today’s Numbers: 4, 19, 21, 26, 34, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It is day where others are more likely to regard you as the voice of reason. While it may be flattering, just bear in mind that you can only do so much. There may well be a tiny element of vanity to keep under control too. If you do help others, do it for the right reasons! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 23, 30, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The contradictory influences may feel a little restrictive. A low-level insecurity may hold you back on the work front. It’s possible that you’ll feel a need to present a confident front to mask inner doubt over one particular idea or suggestion. However, you’re likely to have more influence than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 38, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The moon in your sign brings a rather erratic vibe. You may well be fooled into thinking that you can opt for the easiest route without incurring any penalties: quite simply, you can’t. Any lack of effort on your part will be noticed, and even if it’s not verbally noted today, it will be at some point! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 36, 41, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Prickly influences are likely to cause unnecessary tensions in your personal relationships. Romance could feel strained. If you’re attached, then you might want to postpone any important talks until the late evening, while singles might benefit from postponing any hot dates until tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 29, 33, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A slight hiccup in your love-life could have you feeling rather tense. The aspect causing this will shift in a couple of days, but in the meantime you can use the dynamic lunar influences to plow through the tasks that require concentration and/or extra effort. Working alone will yield better results! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 33, 37, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s certainly scope for positive changes, but it’s a day where you’re likely to adopt a rather counterproductive approach. There could be the opportunity to take a new direction, although you may need to be more methodical and possibly a little restrictive than you would like! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 21, 30, 39, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Pamela Franklin, David Brenner, Lisa Eichhorn, Oscar De La Hoya, Brandon “Bug” Hall, Natalie Imbruglia, Bug Hall, Clint Black, Alice Cooper, Dan Quayle

