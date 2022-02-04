These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

A person who seeks help for a friend, while needy himself, will be answered first. — The Talmud

Rotten wood cannot be carved. — Chinese Proverb

Common sense goes further than a lot of learning.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a bit of a lucky streak, which should last until early May. The late spring will introduce a rather chaotic, but dynamic phase into your life; for some there will be a chance to travel abroad and that will be the highlight of this season. A powerful and very positive formation in July is likely to see you either gaining a promotion, or some formal recognition of your hard work. A couple of powerful aspects from the sun and Mercury indicate that you’ll be able to keep your cash reserves at a healthy balance throughout the winter months! However, if you feel tempted to spend in a celebratory nature then try and resist; in fact, stash some cash away, because it looks as though next year will begin with quite a lean month!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Both romantic matters and family matters are likely to dominate your thoughts, but in different ways. Romance looks good, while minor tensions at home may need to be nipped in the bud, but gently. It’s possible that a decision you made recently will be the root cause of very minor disagreement! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 25, 32, 39, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s perhaps still a slight tendency to not take things very seriously. A nagging feeling that you could do better, or be better, may well act as a useful guide. It’s not a day where you’ll need to labor from dawn till dusk, but a little show of consideration for someone could make a vast difference! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 36, 42, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Glorious influences zone in on fun, friendships, romance, and perhaps a choice too. If so, then it’ll be important to regard this choice as a pathway into a positive development. Commitment issues may well bubble up for the attached Gemini, while for singles there may be a suggestion to consider! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 19, 27, 36, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Yesterday’s lethargic vibes should lift, making today feel like a breath of fresh air. You should get a little more scope to say what you think without causing any mischief. That said; you may encounter a little resistance on the romance front if you’re seen to be a little too presumptuous! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 21, 24, 32, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Solid and dependable planetary changes are likely to shape a very productive day. Don’t get too disheartened if an ongoing matter appears to be going off the boil, or is not going as you had hoped, because the ability to turn these disadvantages into something much better will be there! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 17, 26, 35, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Yesterday’s slightly pressured vibe will become a great deal more relaxed. Cooperative influences also make it easy to say the right thing at the right time; and getting your own way won’t seem like such a long-winded process. Don’t rely on this tactic lasting beyond today, though! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 24, 29, 32, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Hearty, robust influences may well lead to one or two lucky breaks and even if there are any minor obstacles to overcome, the planets are nicely positioned to give you that extra little push. It’s definitely a day where you should take the longer term view and believe that anything is possible! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 22, 34, 42, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A clashing Pluto/sun aspect is likely to lurk quietly beneath what may feel like a rather relaxed and warm day. You may not notice the effect of this, but your mood could actually be a little more up/down than you realize, making you a little more prone to headstrong responses in romantic or emotional dialogue! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 25, 31, 38, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Strong lunar influences suggest that you’ll have the ability to regard most things in a positive light. However, if there is a cosmic obstacle at all then, it’s likely to be a propensity to stick rigidly to your weekend routine. A more flexible perspective would serve you well! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 28, 32, 36, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The emphasis is on friendships and lively company. Excellent planetary influences should enable a definite break from the usual routine and this may even include travel. It’s certainly a day to hear and recognize positive feedback too: don’t zoom in on any tiny negatives! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 15, 25, 37, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Social get-togethers are likely to liven up the rest of the weekend, but you may need to watch out for overindulging. You could also get a little carried away with a friend’s suggestion. If your inner instinct suggests that ‘no’ is the better answer, then don’t ignore it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 23, 36, 42, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Communications are strongly aspected, with a definite angle on romance and friendships. A sparkling, if slightly flighty vibe makes it a perfect day to spend time with others. Incoming information may well require more time and attention than you’re prepared to give. That said; it will be worth pursuing! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 19, 27, 33, 47

