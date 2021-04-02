These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

A person who seeks help for a friend, while needy himself, will be answered first. — The Talmud

Happiness is like a sunbeam, which the least shadow intercepts, while adversity is often as the rain of spring. — Chinese Proverb

Common sense goes further than a lot of learning.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a slightly unsettling note, thanks to unhelpful influences, which will have you feeling a little dissatisfied with your current lot, especially in terms of work or school. The changes you’ll need to make won’t necessarily be easy, but once you’ve tackled them you’ll feel much happier. There will be more challenges from the planets in terms of romance; summer will be more of a low point, followed swiftly by a very fulfilling fall, where everything will seem to fall into place. Singles are likely to meet someone very special in November! The New Year will see you needing to address a noticeable balance between work/school and your personal relationships.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Yesterday’s muddled thoughts will recede significantly, but one related matter may linger on throughout the day. Don’t believe everything you hear: it’s not a day for overt or direct action; it’s more a day to stand back and observe, since there’s an emphasis on a revelation or a communication! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 30, 36, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A cooler-headed vibe has the capacity to bring the focus back to the present so you can concentrate on personal matters. That said; it may be wise to get ahead of yourself on the domestic front. This is because you may well encounter a minor interruption or glitch; one which you perhaps hadn’t anticipated! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 33, 37, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A marginally fretful vibe may highlight an inconvenient matter. If it’s something that you’ve forgotten, then deal with it as soon as possible. However; if it’s something more subtle or internal, such as a concern or worry, then it may be a wise to leave it until Sunday at least! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 20, 39, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A calmer vibe has the capacity to provide a generally soothing mood for most water signs. That said; the need for an overhaul or change may need to be kept in perspective, since this desire will be largely driven by the temporary impact of the moon. Keep things light for the next couple of days! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 26, 32, 37, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a slightly clumsy vibe at large. Do take care with verbal communications in particular, since a slip of the tongue could divulge something you did not intend to reveal. Don’t be in too much of a hurry to jump to conclusions too quickly, because it’s possible that you’ll get something slightly wrong! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 30, 36, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Today is likely to be a little less sparkling, but highly beneficial. It may not be the best time for beginning new projects or embarking on creative ventures, but it is an excellent day to tie up any loose ends, especially when it comes to one specific and possibly confusing matter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 23, 38, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A rather unreliable Jupiter/moon mix is likely to imbue you with all good intentions and then block the way with minor glitches. There is only so much that you can do. By the same token; it may be too easy to get too caught up in someone else’s dramas and problems! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 29, 36, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A more reliable planetary vibe could help close a possible communication gap. In particular, a misunderstanding in romantic matters can be resolved quite smoothly on both sides. In general, if you can take advantage of the warmer undercurrent, you may just see something in an improved light! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 37, 39, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Although it may feel like a wishy-washy day, tomorrow will reignite the fun element and will liven up a few other signs too, so for now, don’t overdo anything that you’re likely to regret. Specifically; there could be one very minor flashpoint to avoid, smooth over or reverse! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 21, 30, 36, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a great day to act on previous decisions, since the generally reliable vibe will help you to adapt vaguer ideas and plans into definite ones. That said; it’s perhaps not a great day for decisive action. Nor will it be a good idea to try and micro-manage a romantic matter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 13, 20, 39, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day where you might end up questioning recent strategies and tactics, especially if they haven’t worked as well as you had hoped. You may also wonder if you have perhaps veered off track. However; as with many other signs, it’s not a day to act on temporary doubt. Wait until tomorrow at least! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 29, 33, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A subtly gentle vibe has the capacity to reverse a marginally negative misunderstanding: this is likely to revolve around an emotional or support matter. Perhaps the air will be cleared or an understanding reached. It’s also possible that you receive some good or helpful news too! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 28, 32, 36, 44

Famous people born on your birthday include: Pamela Franklin, David Brenner, Lisa Eichhorn, Oscar De La Hoya, Brandon “Bug” Hall, Natalie Imbruglia, Bug Hall, Clint Black, Alice Cooper, Dan Quayle

Sienna Miller has been drawing attention to the difficulty faced by women actors in Hollywood trying to find challenging roles. However, the planets are going to be bringing Sienna some very positive news on the career front in the next month or so!