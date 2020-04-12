These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Time makes more converts than reason. — Thomas Paine

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

To want to forget something is to remember it. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To be wronged is nothing unless you continue to remember it.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with you clearing the air on several levels: revamping your home or room; changing your image; and maybe even changing your approach to work or school will ensure some fresh new beginnings for you. By the spring things will calm down enough for you to enjoy some much deserved time with friends and just chilling. Romance will stay on an even keel but towards the fall it will hot up nicely; the only trouble is that you’ll need to burn the candle at both ends, as everyone starts demanding your time. Try to stay on top of things, even though maintaining a steady routine will sometimes feel impossible. Towards the festive season you’ll be able to enjoy a brief breather, but an offer of either a job or a vacation abroad will cause havoc with your plans. Go with your instinct; as you can rely on that inner voice!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Communications are prone to errors today. Beware of putting your foot in it; a tactless remark will not win over anyone, and you might find that you’re spending the rest of the day trying to make amends. If things do get too much you’ll find that home is a peaceful retreat! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 24, 33, 39, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There may well be quite a gulf between what you say and what you do, thanks to an AM/PM split in the day. If you make grand claims or if you go to the other extreme and suggest that something is impossible, then expect to be challenged. It’s a day to avoid drama in whatever form! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 23, 39, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If it feels as though you’re not in full control of key areas of your life, then blame the moon. Talking through your feelings and concerns will help, because you’ll soon realize that you do have more options than you assume. A steady earth-sign could make a difference to your day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 25, 29, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s possible that you will have a rather glass-half-empty frame of mind, but that said; what you may regard as an obstacle could actually prove to be a stepping stone. Sticking with the tried and trusted may not be your best option. Think alternative options, routes and choices! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 24, 29, 34, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s not a bad day, but if there is an element of feeling time- pressured, then it is likely to be self imposed. A promising gain in the earlier hours could fizzle out. It may seem that there’s an awful lot of hard work for so little gain, but if help is on offer, then take it! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 14, 21, 32, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The planetary emphasis is likely to zone in on domestic matters. The morning’s industrious vibe has the potential to supply a bit of a boost, although this will be due to your diligence rather than luck. It’s also a day to clear up loose ends – it’s possible that there’s a discovery to be made! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 18, 24, 31, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You’re likely to be easily distracted, thanks to the mix of influences. Giving in to spur-of-the-moment impulses won’t help, whether that’s in relation to romance or cash matters. Either way; don’t go overboard. Romantic gestures should be subtle and budgets should not be ignored! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 25, 33, 41, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You’ll be a little too inclined to be an all-or-nothing person, thanks to a clash between the stodgy influences and the pushy ones. Unfortunately neither approach is likely to work, especially in relation to incoming information. Your immediate and initial reaction may not be the right one! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 28, 32, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a definite split between practical/material matters and an emotional/romantic development. The emotional issue is likely to be the most obvious and the most immediate, while the practical matter could, if you’re not observant enough, slip right under the radar! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 24, 26, 33, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Today’s planets will be constructive to a point, but slightly chillier influences later in the day suggests that you might be inclined to back-pedal on one specific issue. That said; you might be right to be cautious. However, it will be how you withdraw your support that will be noted! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 22, 29, 38, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It may seem as though the communication lines get a little muddled. Maybe you’ll think that you’re missing a vital link; perhaps this is because you’ll be inclined to hear what you want to hear. Actively seek all the facts: even the ones that are a little inconvenient or disappointing! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 25, 31, 37, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There are two strands to the day. Like other signs you should take advantage of a temporary efficiency drive but unlike others, you should also reconnect with the fun side of life. Don’t let things get too heavy or too intense. There is everything to gain from lightening up! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 22, 26, 35, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Jeff Bridges, Wink Martindale, Marisa Tomei, Chelsea Noble, Tyra Banks, Jay-Z, Jozef Sabovcik

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Cobie Smulders has the Midas touch right now and directors will be lining up to offer her a role in their new projects. However, the planets suggest that right now Cobie is more focused on her personal life!