No one imagines that a symphony is supposed to improve in quality as it goes along, or that the whole object of playing it is to reach the finale. The point of music is discovered in every moment of playing and listening to it. It is the same, I feel, with the greater part of our lives, and if we are unduly absorbed in improving them we may forget altogether to live them. — Alan Watts

Give to a pig when it grunts and a child when it cries, and you will have a fine pig and a bad child. — Danish Proverb

If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The day may be undermined by a couple of subtle influences on two fronts. Emotional matters may well require a gentle approach, and purchases and transactions, which look a little iffy, may well throw up hidden costs. Look beneath the surface rather than accepting things at face value! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 23, 38, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You may need to curb a tendency to disregard other people’s feelings since this tendency could have an impact on an otherwise useful exchange. It’s a day where you could get away with doing your own thing. However, it wouldn’t hurt to be a little more thoughtful! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 17, 24, 32, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Yesterday’s warm vibe should continue well into today but this time without the misunderstandings to navigate. However, you could waste time on an unexpected development that could be resolved quite quickly and without fuss. Don’t let this develop and drag out for the entire day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You’re likely to be a little flighty during the first part of the day, and there is a propensity to focus a little too much on what could be a non-issue. On top of that, a minor problem with romance is likely to surface later on, which can be put right if you’re prepared to put in the time! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 35, 41, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You can look forward to a pretty relaxing day if you can offset a tendency to blurt things out without thinking. If you do blunder, use your sunny charm to smooth things over again. It is also possible that a little more flexibility on your part could open a metaphorical door or two! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 14, 20, 32, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Minor miscommunications are likely during the day, and it’s possible that a moment of doubt will have you behaving a little out of character in social situations. The problem will actually be less significant than you first suspect since the evening should see the mood change from slightly clumsy to warm! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 21, 39, 42, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A Venus/moon combination will be misguiding, to say the least, and a couple of poorer decisions are likely. With that in mind; don’t let one misunderstanding blot out all the positives. Perhaps your best strategy will be to avoid a specific matter that would be best left alone for now! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 18, 22, 31, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A slightly reserved vibe may draw your attention to a matter related to support issues and ongoing obligations. There could be a little uncertainty or even second thoughts regarding a promise or offer. If you’re the one having doubts, then try and identify the root cause of this! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 33, 38, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 If the day seems a little flat, to begin with, then aim to add a little sparkle in ways that won’t drain your wallet, especially when it comes to social events. Since you may be inclined to spend too much in order to extend the fun vibe, just know when to call it a day! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 21, 30, 42, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Personal relationships may need careful handling since an ill-thought-out or poorly-timed comment on your part could set things back a little. Keep a clear sense of what you are trying to communicate. Important decisions will almost certainly benefit from a brief break! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 13, 20, 34, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s not a bad day as such, but you may have to concede one or two points before the end. There may be a slight tendency to dwell too much on a tricky situation. Your best strategy will be to deal with it and then forget it since it’s possible that this development won’t be entirely within your control! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 26, 31, 38, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s perhaps a day to give someone the benefit of the doubt. It may feel as though someone is trying to muscle in on something you regard as your space, but it might be that you’re being a little touchy. As difficult as it may be, try not to let a trivial comment mar an otherwise successful day! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 18, 21, 39, 43

Cole and Dylan Sprouse, Roger Clemens, Helen Thomas, Jeff Gordon, Richard Belzer, Tina Cole, Billy Bob Thornton

