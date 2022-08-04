These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 4 August 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

No one imagines that a symphony is supposed to improve in quality as it goes along, or that the whole object of playing it is to reach the finale. The point of music is discovered in every moment of playing and listening to it. It is the same, I feel, with the greater part of our lives, and if we are unduly absorbed in improving them we may forget altogether to live them. — Alan Watts

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

There is a pinch of the madman in every great man. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 If you make this a day of action, then you will manage to avoid the heavier planetary influences. If you make this a day of empty gestures or half-promises, then you’ll probably make life more complicated than it needs to be. Communications are likely to be reliable to the extent where errors will be obvious! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 21, 27, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a slightly pessimistic outlook that may influence good news. You could miss the point or even miss the hints and clues over one particular matter. Listen to your inner voice, because it will act as a guide, especially since there may be a second chance to redo something! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 31, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day to establish a few boundaries, since a string of gentle influences may encourage the wrong decisions, even though you’ll have the best intentions. You won’t be inclined to pause, think and consider and this may lead to less than wise decisions when it comes to incoming information! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 27, 33, 45, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Yesterday’s thoughtful mood is likely to switch into a more proactive one, as more compelling influences zoom in. Take the opportunity of the current vibes to keep going when it comes to a specific matter. This could be related to a previous agreement that still requires completion! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 24, 37, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It may not be the bubbliest day, but it will be useful. A sun/moon mix may bring a positive change of heart. An old matter could be given a fresh airing, or a negative development could contain a constructive advantage. Look to any incoming information from a solid or reliable source! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 36, 41, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a slight surge of ambition or determination when it comes to personal issues and advancement. You may feel that it’s the right time to assert yourself with regard to one specific matter. However; it’s certainly not a good strategy to be too dismissive of other people’s feelings! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 26, 34, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Lunar influences will be a little moody. While romance may well provide the excitement factor, you’ll be a little short-sighted when it comes to other key areas of your life. You may be inclined to dismiss a piece of excellent advice or some useful guidance. A slower pace may well be in order! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 22, 29, 31, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A minor sun/moon clash may have a subtle impact on your perception of one particular situation. You may even need to resist some very persuasive language. Rather than hanging on to someone’s every word, you should just let it drift over you, especially if this involves a financial commitment! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 31, 38, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Lunar influences suggest that a tricky choice may develop. It may be as obvious as an ‘either/or’ choice, or it may be more subtle than that. If you can’t secure the guarantees you need, then you may need to rethink. Don’t ignore any visible pitfalls and don’t let someone talk you into disregarding them! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 22, 36, 39, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There is a slight tendency to take the easiest route. Financially, you are looking stable, and you might even hear some good news. However, your normally proactive mood is likely to become a little static. You may need to demonstrate a little more oomph on front in order to indirectly impact on another! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 11, 28, 31, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You’ll certainly be ready for the weekend, although it may be hard to find anyone who is in a similar mood for a bit of fun. Fortunately, tomorrow will keep the fun element alive and will liven up a few other signs too, so for now, don’t do anything that’s likely to cause a wince of embarrassment tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 23, 27, 36, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Generally it should be a good day, as long as you can resist a tiny bit of mischief from the planets. A piece of gossip or an unfounded rumor could have quite a distracting effect. You might be intrigued by what you hear, but don’t get too drawn in. Take it all with a grain of salt! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 31, 41, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Cole and Dylan Sprouse, Roger Clemens, Helen Thomas, Jeff Gordon, Richard Belzer, Tina Cole, Billy Bob Thornton

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.