No one imagines that a symphony is supposed to improve in quality as it goes along, or that the whole object of playing it is to reach the finale. The point of music is discovered in every moment of playing and listening to it. It is the same, I feel, with the greater part of our lives, and if we are unduly absorbed in improving them we may forget altogether to live them. — Alan Watts

Give to a pig when it grunts and a child when it cries , and you will have a fine pig and a bad child. — Danish Proverb

If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will be quite unsettled initially but as the year progresses you will reach a new level of security and stability in your life. The first two months of your year will see a mixture of great fun and some tension at home, resulting from some very different agendas. Towards the middle of the year you will be trying out some new hobbies to help discover a clearer sense of who you are and where you are going. An older relative will be very important in the second half of the year in helping you to accomplish some key goals. This is turn will allow you to feel more settled and begin to focus more on your long term future.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A Jupiter/Pluto mix may well focus on your relationships in general. This planetary mix could highlight a possible conflict of interests. Alternatively, something that you may have settled on could be subject to second thoughts. It may be best to give this matter a little more time! Today’s Numbers: 1, 2, 14, 23, 37, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A control issue, whether real or perceived, may be the root cause of a less than wise decision. You may be better off postponing an important course of action just for the time being, because the planets suggest that you may just resign yourself to settling for second best! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 18, 27, 34, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A Jupiter/Pluto mix has the capacity to act like a diagnostic tool, particularly when it comes to surface impressions. The lesson to be learned may well revolve around a tendency to accept new and developing situations at face value. There may be something of a surprise disclosure to process! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 24, 32, 37, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It may feel like a good day to address minor relationship issues. However; given a rather one-sided, rather biased vibe, it’s actually not, since a rather insightful and corrective undercurrent may highlight a problem that you would rather remain in the background for now! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 21, 36, 42, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A Jupiter/Pluto mix could resurrect old dissatisfactions on a day where you may be quite prepared to consider various changes. Personal fulfilment may appear to be in a slump right now, but that will be more down to your current perception. It may be best to wait for a few days before making certain decisions! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 25, 33, 38, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Your instincts, usually so reliable, may prove to be a little off- course today, particularly when it comes to inner or unexpressed feelings. In addition to this, a matter from the recent past could bring a temporary complication. Overly high expectations on your part could increase the sense of pressure! Today’s Numbers: 1, 19, 27, 32, 39, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day where you might find it difficult to feel motivated, thanks to the unexpected reappearance of an old development. Going back over it again may achieve very little. However; being able to just walk away from it may be harder than it sounds. It’s perhaps a day to postpone taking any action! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 24, 32, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Things may be ticking along nicely today; there may even be some news with regards to a personal matter, but there is also likely to be an underlying current of dissatisfaction that you can’t quite isolate. That something is a Pluto/Jupiter mix stirring up an old, emotional issue, so do avoid snap decisions! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 26, 29, 35, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Today certainly has the capacity to be quite constructive, thanks to a determined vibe. That said; there’s a slight tendency to go against the general trend. There’s perhaps an inclination to prove a point. This could have you skimming past the importance of certain incoming information! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 22, 38, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day where work related matters may require that extra bit of energy that you just can’t quite summon. In addition; a personal matter may demand more attention and time than you had originally planned. You may just have to park a third and separate development for the time being! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 36, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Seemingly lighter influences may suggest that you can get away with impulsive decisions, but they could backfire. In addition; this same carefree vibe may encourage you to backpedal when it comes to an either/or decision. It may be best to not rush decisions for now! Today’s Numbers: 8, 21, 23, 34, 40, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where answers and solutions may not be obvious or clear, since a seemingly bold vibe is likely to undermine sensible, grounded ideas with fairly convincing doubt. You could end up second-guessing yourself. This kind of self-regulating action may not serve your best interests in the long run! Today’s Numbers: 7, 9, 13, 22, 35, 46

Famous people born on your birthday include: Cole and Dylan Sprouse, Roger Clemens, Helen Thomas, Jeff Gordon, Richard Belzer, Tina Cole, Billy Bob Thornton

Emily Blunt is likely to be the new Mary Poppins thanks to Disney. Unfortunately for Emily, the planets suggest that neither the movie or her role in it will meet with success!

