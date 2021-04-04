These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Experience is not what happens to a man. It is what a man does with what happens to him. — Aldous Huxley

Call on God, but row away from the rocks. — Indian Proverb

One must cut before filing, carve before polishing.

Happy Birthday! A challenging year lies ahead and at times it may feel as though the road ahead is strewn with obstacles. However, if you face these challenges as learning opportunities by the end of the year you will have discovered an awful lot about yourself and your true capabilities. Never forget that you have a lot of friends around you who will be only too willing to help you find your way. After Easter your finances will pick up nicely, as will your love-life, in the form of a new, budding and sweet romance! Romance continues to be important throughout the summer and there is a chance of a significant deepening of one relationship in particular.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A focused vibe is likely to inspire new approaches and a moment of subtle motivation should come just at the right time. Financial and practical matters will benefit from a gently creative burst. Significant progress in your personal relationships is also a distinct possibility! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 32, 35, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where you could be uncharacteristically tactless when it comes to verbal exchanges. You may also need to watch out for being a little too inactive or inattentive. It’s possible that you will need to offset a subtly insensitive mode by adjusting your approach a little! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 26, 33, 39, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A propensity to try and cram too much into the day could see you working very hard for relatively small gains and results. Your best strategy may be perhaps slow down a trace, especially if you want to enjoy the subtler side of the afternoon’s marginally lucky vibe. Think: more haste; less speed! Today’s Numbers: 1, 15, 18, 25, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The need to feel that you are in control is likely to be at its strongest in the earlier hours. This may be down to a slightly non-committal exchange or response. It might feel difficult to secure definite agreements and commitment may feel unreliable to start with. Look to the afternoon for a subtle change! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 24, 38, 42, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The morning’s highly relaxed vibe may well start to shift slightly after lunch. The timing of this may be irritating but highly useful; since it is likely to draw your attention to a possible practical/material based problem that may have developed unseen in the background! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 36, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A marginally rigorous vibe during the earlier hours may see you fretting over one specific development regarding a practical/ material matter. Maybe it won’t be easy to apply the changes that need to be made straightaway. However, a far more flexible vibe after lunch may bring a dash of luck! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 17, 26, 33, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a good day, but there could be a slightly insular feel about it for most Goats, making it quite hard to strike the right tone. Aim for consistency all-round and do aim for crystal-clear exchanges. What may be a chaotic situation can be organized into something that works! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 24, 33, 37, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 While today brings a broadly accommodating vibe, it’s not likely to support something that may already be defunct. By the same token, it may be in your best interests to be a little more analytical when it comes to something that perhaps isn’t going the way you expected! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 13, 20, 39, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 An opportunity to subtly impress someone, most likely on the career front, is likely to develop. An ability to say the right thing at the right time should serve you well, if you stick to moderate and genuine responses. Just bear in mind that it will be easy to strike a false note! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 20, 21, 30, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s perhaps a day to play it safe and, if possible, to remain inside your comfort zone. Don’t mistake the gently undemanding vibe for an indifferent one. It’s certainly not a day to cover your tracks over a careless mistake, unless you’re absolutely convinced that it won’t rebound at any point! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 33, 37, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Although today’s influences are generally positive, it’s not a day to take risks. It may be best to stick to original plans too, since there’s no planetary indication that an impulsive decision will pay off. You may need to gently disregard a flighty friend’s suggestion, however tempting it may sound! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 18, 22, 28, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A burst of focused energy is highly likely to stimulate your plans, aims and ambitions in career terms. New information may well require a little more analysis, but there should be something of value to isolate and develop. That said; don’t allow a dash of luck to lull you into a state of complacency! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 29, 33, 42, 46

Famous people born on your birthday include: Jamie Lynn Spears, Heath Ledger, Robert Downey Jr., Craig T. Nelson, Anthony Perkins, Nancy McKeon

Demi Lovato may not have thought that her role in the latest smurf movie would be her finest hour. However, the planets tell us that this latest role is going to lead to some very rewarding work for Demi!

