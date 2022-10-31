Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 31 October 2022.

Four innate sentiments dispose people to a universal moral sense. These are sympathy, fairness, self-control and duty. — James Q Wilson

No one is rich enough to do without a neighbor. — Danish Proverb

Make happy those who are near, and those who are far will come.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s certainly not a bad day, although a marginally shallow vibe may take hold in the later hours. That said; you should be in line for some good news, or some good luck, while romantic matters will be particularly well aspected. Stick to previous agreements and arrangements to make the most of this! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 21, 27, 32, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Lunar influences are likely to generate more of an effortless vibe. Solutions and answers are there for the taking. It may be through incoming advice or it may be down to sheer hard work. That said; there could be a slight ripple on the material front, especially towards the evening! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 26, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Sprightlier influences will usher in a more cooperative vibe for the day. A single opportunity could develop, but you may need to postpone something else in order to take advantage. That said; it’s not really the best day to play it cool, especially after lunch, which is when you’ll be more likely to hear a retraction! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 23, 30, 33, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 While the late afternoon influences may bring about a slightly somber vibe, generally speaking it’s not a bad day. Watch what you do and what decisions you make after lunchtime because you may tend to overreact. Look to the evening time for a sweet romantic interlude! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 19, 25, 34, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A chirpier vibe will lift your day, as long as you don’t expect too much from others. While the work/career front isn’t usually associated with an active social life, you may find that today it will. Don’t be surprised if you receive an unexpected invitation; accept it and make the most of it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 27, 32, 38, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The airy influences are likely to motivate you in work-terms, although when it comes to practical or material matters, you may need to remember that there’s usually an optimal point between quantity and quality. If you push too hard to achieve too much you could find that even tacit support drops away! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 14, 20, 39, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The moon in Gemini is both revitalizing and unhelpful. There’s a dominant theme of getting ahead and achievement, which may well be apparent for today, but committing to longer term projects may need careful consideration. An overly competitive approach on your part may turn others off! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 29, 34, 38, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where you may be inclined towards impulsiveness with regard to a specific opportunity. It’s certainly possible that you’ll be swayed by what appears to be a very persuasive perspective or opinion, but in the process you may fail to notice a genuine opening! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 21, 32, 43, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The smoldering influences should be regarded with a vigorous grain of salt. Flirty comments should be taken at face value and try not to get drawn in if someone starts playing little games. The marginally shallow vibe will shift, making it easier to decide where to go from here! Today’s Numbers: 5, 16, 24, 30, 36, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There is nothing holding you back from making this a good day, except that a couple of pushy aspects may well encourage a fairly single-minded approach on the work-based front and the financial one too. It’s not a day to be too insular, since an unexpected contact could be very welcome! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 14, 28, 31, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The planets suggest that it may turn out to be a fairly untypical day, thanks to rather erratic influences. The best time to get in touch and make contacts will be before lunch. Send an email or a text: expand both your professional network and your personal one. Don’t worry if you don’t hear back immediately: blame the dithery vibe! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 18, 26, 34, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 For water signs, today is likely to be a proactive day, thanks to a vibe so flexible it is almost elastic. Something from the past is likely to resurface, but it will have an ultimately positive outcome if you overcome your natural skepticism. A new path or route could open up! Today’s Numbers: 1, 17, 29, 33, 37, 40

Jane Pauley, Dan Rather, Deidre Hall, Stephen Rea, Piper Perabo, Dermot Mulroney, Ken Wahl, Larry Mullen Jr., John Candy, Peter Jackson, Adam Horovitz

