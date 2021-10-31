These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Four innate sentiments dispose people to a universal moral sense. These are sympathy, fairness, self-control and duty. — James Q Wilson

Who is not ashamed doubles his sins. — German Proverb

Make happy those who are near, and those who are far will come.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead could start with more of a fizz than a bang. You’re likely to hit a phase where everything seems to pass you by as you’ll be more interested in exploring the fun side of life, but you won’t be able to sustain this lifestyle. Work or school will make the usual demands on your time, but there may be a tendency, especially later in the year, to go above and beyond the call of duty. This will be the time when you do need to make sure you incorporate some fun back into your life. Romance will offer its own challenges: you have the potential to meet someone interesting; just don’t expect perfection!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A couple of minor challenges in your daily routine could have you feeling a little deflated. Old news may well resurface on a day where the watery vibe brings a trace of anxiety. It will certainly be a good idea to regard a couple of glitches as a couple of pesky one-offs! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 25, 32, 35, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It could be a prickly day in terms of romance: maybe someone will be a little harsh in having their say. Don’t be too dismayed by this; letting them vent will help clear the air, and will provide some useful insights. Besides, there are some definite improvements scheduled later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 20, 33, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Lunar influences may feel a little obstructive, but they may well function like a safety valve, since there may be more than one moment of haste or recklessness to avoid. Each decision should be weighed up carefully and if the odds are stacked against it, then rethink. It’s not a day to bend the rules, either! Today’s Numbers: 9, 10, 12, 28, 32, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You could find yourself zooming in on quite trivial developments. This will be, in part, down to a touch of insecurity caused by the watery moon, but there’s possibly a hint of having second thoughts over a recent decision or result. Tomorrow should bring an alternative view! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 16, 22, 38, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s not a day to let work duties take a back seat. However great a suggested fun-interval or break may sound, you’ll still have to pick up the slack once the fun is over. Don’t allow yourself to be distracted too much. Besides, fresher, zanier influences will move in tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 27, 32, 36, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Sensitive influences may well have you going overboard a little. Perhaps you’ll feel a need to shake off the serious vibes that have been dominating, but a tendency to show off could be the root cause of some minor problems with colleagues. Tomorrow should bring the lighter vibe you crave! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 24, 29, 33, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Of all the signs you are the one most likely to flourish, since you will have a knack for going with the flow and adapting to what may be a slightly prickly vibe. If romance seems a little complicated, then wait until tomorrow to resolve it. Today’s watery moon could make things a little too intense! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 21, 30, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Watch out for little signs of rising tension over a potentially sensitive or tricky matter. You may assume that something has been dealt with properly, but if you have missed anything, then you’ll start to notice a slight shift in the general mood. Don’t ignore it; address it as soon as possible! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 22, 26, 33, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a sensitive vibe but you could use this to pick your way around a specific issue without treading on anyone’s toes, since you’ll have the capacity to give the right responses and answers. It’s a day to turn things around and generate a positive attitude to something that was perhaps dragging you down! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 38, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Minor disagreements over nothing are likely to have you feeling rather drained. Perhaps the problem is an underlying factor that hasn’t yet been aired or discussed. However, it’s not the greatest day for important dialogue. You might want to hold off initiating any serious talks for now! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 29, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Work is likely to become a minor source of stress. Something is likely to crop up that disrupts your plans on a fairly low level. If what’s being asked of you is actually reasonable, then take some consolation in the fact that someone will be very willing to share the burden! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 17, 25, 32, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You could find that romantic matters are a little unpredictable. In addition, you’re a little clumsy when it comes to romantic interactions, while singles could find that dates are not brilliantly well aspected. However, someone who’s perhaps slightly aloof will be more approachable after today! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 16, 20, 33, 41

Famous people born on your birthday include: Jane Pauley, Dan Rather, Deidre Hall, Stephen Rea, Piper Perabo, Dermot Mulroney, Ken Wahl, Larry Mullen Jr., John Candy, Peter Jackson, Adam Horovitz

Victoria Beckham is riding high in terms of her fashion career, but the planets indicate that she is about to start a whole new project. They also suggest that another major success is on the way for her!

