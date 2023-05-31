Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 31 May 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The bitterest tears shed over graves are for words left unsaid and deeds left undone. — Harriet Beecher Stowe

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

It is better to be a coward for a minute than dead the rest of your life. — Irish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

In war there can never be too much deception.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Friendlier influences are likely to assist romantic matters, and as long as you can keep over-the-top hopes at bay, there’s much to be extracted from the day. You may need to pay attention to dialogue in particular, because something said could strike the right note at the right time! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 29, 33, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Practical and material matters could see a minor breakthrough moment, and there could be a very positive signal with regard to a work/career issue. Incoming advice should not be ignored, since it’s likely to be dispensed just at the right time to prevent you from going off-track! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 13, 26, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If the recent mood in general felt a little heavy, then today’s merrier vibe should lighten the load – both literally and metaphorically. Make the most of a freshly adaptable approach. New thoughts, ideas and designs should be recorded somewhere for future reference! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 26, 32, 37, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A rather cooperative vibe will contain a modicum of good luck. Be alert to any little hints and signals that will assist progress on the work front. This may even come from an authority figure of some kind. Words of wisdom are likely to be very illuminating and highly useful! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 20, 25, 31, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A boost of confidence could bring a U-turn or reversal of some kind. While this may be a positive development in itself you may need to know when to call it a day. If sensible types start suggesting that you to take a step back for a while, then take note. Don’t overdo it, especially this evening! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 23, 34, 41, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A sensitive vibe may descend early on. You can certainly take advantage of the subtle forces at work from the start, especially if you go about it in the right way. It’ll be easier to get people to agree with your ideas if you’re a little more complimentary about alternative suggestions! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 37, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a subtly attentive vibe in place, which could indirectly kick-start a whole new approach, especially when it comes to (possibly new) career paths. You’ll certainly be put on the right track, but it’s possible that you’ll be better off sticking to the planning phase for now! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 23, 34, 41, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Communications will be more reliable than of late and understandings should be much easier to reach. That said; one specific exchange may provide a slight jolt in what emerges out of it. Your best strategy will be to react to certain new information with evident sensitivity! Today’s Numbers: 3, 9, 11, 29, 34, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s no reason why the day shouldn’t be rewarding. However, distractions are likely in the form of an ongoing emotional matter. It may be best to deal with it fully, rather than leaving any loose ends. It may not be a great idea to actively pursue new information related to this! Today’s Numbers: 1, 17, 23, 27, 35, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Improved influences are likely to focus your attention and refine your senses. Be on the lookout for some incoming information, which could provide a bit of a mood boost. For some Goats this news could be career related, although the area that most likely to benefit is romance! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 21, 30, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A stroke of minor luck is likely to brighten your day, as long as you discount cash matters, since it is the area that’s unlikely to change for the better. In addition; an act of indiscretion could give way to a moment of awkwardness. It could be that something finally dawns on you! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 13, 25, 33, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Yesterday’s disruptive effects should be replaced by a much more reliable vibe. Sensitivity levels will be strong enough to benefit romance and friendships. That said; you could go slightly overboard when it comes to financial matters. A marginally dreamy quality could be a little misleading! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 20, 29, 32, 46

