These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 31 May 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The bitterest tears shed over graves are for words left unsaid and deeds left undone. — Harriet Beecher Stowe

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Use soft words and hard arguments. — English Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

In war there can never be too much deception.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Improved influences zone in on fun, friendships, romance, and perhaps a choice. If so, then it’ll be important to regard this choice as a pathway into a positive development. Commitment issues may well bubble up on the romance front. An unexpected suggestion may require tact! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 25, 31, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Thanks to rather carefree influences, you will need to take care with your cash. Keep temptation at bay. Don’t make any impulsive purchases and be a little wary of the type of sales techniques that can draw you in. The late afternoon should see the financial pressure ease! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 22, 27, 32, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 After a couple of prickly days comes a string of much lighter hearted influences with an emphasis on fun. That said; a straight-forward choice between what your heart wants and what your head says should be resolved easily enough, as long as you demonstrate consideration for others! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 25, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The somber vibes should lift, and you should start to feel more in tune with others. You should get a little more freedom to put good ideas into practice, or at least to suggest certain plans. If you encounter a little resistance from someone, then work with them, not against them! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 27, 31, 35, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a definite boost to friendships in general and you should find that you’re saying the right thing at the right time when it comes to romance. There may be a potential communication gap, but it should be easily remedied with minimum awkwardness! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 19, 23, 27, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a much better day: sparkling influences are likely to point to solutions and good strategies without too many complications. Practical and material matters should be easier to manage than of late. If you do feel like branching out slightly, you won’t end up feeling thwarted by practical restrictions! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 26, 38, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Cooperative influences will enable a relaxed midweek lull. There may not be much get-up-and-go, but you should be able to recruit some support when needed, although you should only rely on this tactic as a last-resort. Be appreciative of other people’s efforts too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 22, 38, 42, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s likely to be another languid day, which may sound quite positive. However, a carefree vibe is likely to make you feel a little disinclined to commit or apply yourself one hundred percent and this may well irritate more the dynamic types who expect a little more oomph and fire! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 23, 29, 35, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Since it’s certainly a day to transform any lingering negatives into positives, your natural optimism will serve you well. That said; romance may well be the cause of someone else’s low level discontent. Don’t get too drawn in if a relative or close friend starts behaving a little unpredictably! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 20, 32, 35, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A flexible mindset suggests that you’ll be particularly skilled at adapting to any changes that come your way. This should prove to be useful later in the day, when a slight shift in circumstances – most likely on the work front – may require quick thinking and a rapid response! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 26, 39, 43, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The key word for you should be patience. Matters are progressing more slowly than you would like in relation to one particular emotional issue. If you try and force things this is likely to counterproductive, so the best approach is to allow things to resolve themselves in their own time! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 13, 25, 30, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Concentrated influences may cast an unusual but very balanced kind of day. Stimulating influences could have a rejuvenating effect on old plans or ambitions that maybe you had previously ditched, while slow-paced influences will be strong enough to prevent you taking overly drastic action! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 29, 32, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Sharon Gless, Colin Farrell, Clint Eastwood, Brooke Shields, Prince Rainier, Lea Thompson, Gregory Harrison

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.