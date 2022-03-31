These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 31 March 2022.

Obstacles are those frightful things you see when you take your eyes off your goal. — Henry Ford

He who undertakes too much seldom succeeds. — Dutch Proverb

A man of leisure will never taste the fruit of success.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A surge of water energy is likely to bring about seemingly straightforward guidance when it comes to one particular course of action. There may be some unsettling news, which confirms a previous first impression. All that said; it wouldn’t hurt to investigate further! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 31, 37, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a slight hint of emotional intensity lingering throughout the day, especially when it comes to emotional matters. A slight confidence issue could make a discussion or exchange more complicated than it needs to be. You don’t need to assume that others will be automatically opposed to your ideas! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 27, 36, 40

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Given that this is one of those all-or-nothing days, decide right now that you’ll opt for the positives and not the negatives. An obvious and possibly unexpected development may seem a little daunting, but if you address it sooner rather than later, you’re far more likely to resolve it easily! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 23, 38, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The moon may bring a little confusion or mixed feelings in relation to romance. While this feeling is not likely to be resolved straightaway, you should find that your intuitive instincts will be sharp enough to provide you with more than enough clues on how this will develop! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 17, 25, 39, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Lunar influences are likely to encourage a great deal of thought over one particular matter – possibly a romantic one. There’s certainly a fresh way forward to determine, if you can get around a lingering mental block. Bear in mind that there is such a thing as over-thinking an issue! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 20, 21, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a warmer day, if you can steer around a couple of practical or material blips. Bear in mind too that while you may feel that any errors are someone else’s responsibility, playing the blame game will not really reverse or achieve anything. You can and should rise above such practices! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 21, 23, 34, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Planetary changes are certainly warm but confusing, especially where emotional matters are concerned. There is certainly plenty to think about and possibly a suggestion to consider. That said; it’s not a day to act on those thoughts. It’s actually one of those days where you may be best served by absorbing it all quietly! Today’s Numbers: 3, 10, 17, 25, 37, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a distinctly watery emphasis in the current planetary line-up. This mix is likely to have you wavering, which is perhaps just as well, because you’re not as likely to pick up on any cautious or discreet signs in romance, which means you’re not likely to make a hasty decision! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 21, 27, 32, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a slight undercurrent of resentment or exasperation. It is possible that someone oversteps the mark at a point when your patience is already at a low ebb. It could even be related to a past matter. However, the planets suggest that raking up old ground will be counterproductive! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 15, 24, 26, 38

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Emotional matters take on a very positive angle, thanks to lunar influences that may well boost romance with a little cozy warmth and sensitivity. It’ll be easily to fire up feelings and create the right mood if you’re attached, while single Goats will find a way to get noticed! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 28, 32, 37, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Try not to read too much into too little when it comes to emotional/romantic matters. New encounters could feasibly come across as intense and/or deep, but you may need to keep things light and breezy. Don’t let a casual comment become more significant than it really is, either! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 26, 38, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It is possibly a day to consider an unusual proposal (of a non romantic kind) especially when it comes to your short term future, but don’t allow a slightly materialistic flavor to creep in and block other equally interesting developments. It’s a time to consider quality over quantity! Today’s Numbers: 6, 17, 25, 29, 32, 43

