TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Spirit is the real and eternal; matter is the unreal and temporal. — Mary Baker Eddy

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Fish or cut bait. — American Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A hundred men may make an encampment, but it takes a woman to make a home.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You are very likely to be more susceptible to the rather fickle vibe when it comes to processing information. You’ll be able to steam through the sort of things that are basically self-explanatory. However; you might want to avoid those tasks/duties that are complex or involved just for today! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 22, 25, 32, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where your energy levels may well tail off, especially if you’ve taken full advantage of the recent efficiency drive. That said; a slightly over-the-top vibe suggests that you may well over-indulge or go a little too far in something you say. Observe other people’s limits! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 18, 21, 30, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You should find that the day is fairly easygoing, although there will be a tendency to be easily distracted, which is not good if you’re planning on doing anything that requires a little concentration. A lack of staying power may well contribute to some minor and avoidable errors too! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 33, 37, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where you could generate a glass-half-empty approach, thanks to a marginally fretful vibe. There’s a hint of incoming news earlier in the day and while it’s possible that a very minor complication will emerge out of it, sooner or later, it shouldn’t be anything you can’t handle! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 21, 30, 36, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Lower efficiency levels and dwindling patience levels will be the two main stumbling blocks for most signs. For most Lions, it’s a day where the end result might not be exactly as it was supposed to be. Be realistic in your objectives and bear in mind that the word: compromise may bubble up more than once! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 22, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Watch out for casual and/or informal agreements, especially if finances are involved. A dazzling one-off opportunity may not be all it seems. By the same token, it’s possible that incoming advice will actually guide you in the wrong direction. Your best strategy may be to try and create plenty of thinking time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 21, 30, 38, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 If you have lagged behind on the work-front then it’s a day where you can catch up, but only if you block out the usual distractions. It may be tempting to select the more impressive tasks, especially if you’re hoping to get noticed, but as a strategy, it could be a risky one that fails to pay off! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 23, 28, 37, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Communications are likely to be rather unreliable throughout the day, and although the later influences have the capacity to zone right in on an ongoing matter, the actual timing may well be off. Choose your moments wisely and try not to steer the dialogue into trickier areas this evening! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 46, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You might find that there’s a strong hint of expectation in the air. However; this is not likely to develop into anything you can define outright, thanks to an imperceptibly elusive vibe. Don’t waste time trying to pinpoint very subtle shifts and changes. Concentrate on what is right in front of you instead! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 12, 20, 36, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day where communications will seem iffy, but will actually be revealing, if not useful. It could be that someone who appears to be reasonable is actually being a little unfair or controlling. An eye-opening exchange later in the day could tell you all you really need to know Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 23, 29, 34, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Lighter influences should bring enough of a boost to reverse or undo a recent decision: one that was possibly made on an impulse. There’s also some good news on the work front looming. That said; it’s a day to keep an eye open for any minor errors that might pass by unnoticed! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 25, 36, 42, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A slightly fretful mood is likely to linger throughout the day, but it will ease off. It’s possible that one piece of information or news will be the catalyst. That said; chances are that the reality won’t be as bad as you first imagined. Seeking advice may provide the reassurance you need! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 13, 20, 39, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Eric Lively, Dean Cain, Michael Biehn, J.K.Rowling, Geraldine Chaplin, Gary Lewis, Wesley Snipes, J.K. Rowling

