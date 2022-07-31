These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 31 July 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Spirit is the real and eternal; matter is the unreal and temporal. — Mary Baker Eddy

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Spread the table and contention will cease. — English Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A hundred men may make an encampment, but it takes a woman to make a home.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It may be difficult to keep on track, especially if you’re relying on others for results or outcomes. You may even feel as though you need to take control in order to hurry things along or boost productivity. There will be a fine balance between perfect results and a fast pace: you can’t have both! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 15, 23, 38, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day to quietly store up the incoming news. If incoming information is mixed or contradictory then it should be put to one side to decode another day. If something doesn’t make sense, wait a while for clarification. Aim for objectivity so that you can make more of an informed decision! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 39, 42, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Thanks to fairly industrious influences you are likely to set higher than usual standards. You may have to accept that it’s a day where others may not be able to keep up with your expectations. Pause before you say anything judgmental on the work front, since negative responses will rebound later! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 19, 22, 37, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s a mixed effect in the planetary line-up. There could be some useful or insightful exchanges and possibly some not-so- useful opportunities. It may not be easy to identify which is which. With that in mind, hold off from committing to anything that can’t be reversed or tweaked! Today’s Numbers: 5, 16, 21, 26, 35, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The general vibe will be a fairly responsible one with the right approach. A great opportunity may well develop from a very recent setback. Something that looks to go wrong could somehow go right. There is also the potential to boost your reputation on the work-front! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 12, 28, 30, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s not a bad day as such, but a rather humorless Saturn/moon aspect could give rise to a few insecurities or doubts when it comes to those areas that are normally your forte. It might be a sensible strategy to take things at face-value rather than looking for deeper and/or hidden meanings! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 32, 35, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Yesterday’s inefficiency is likely to give way to a more industrious vibe, although there may be a low-level tension throughout the day as a result. You can relieve the sense of pressure, but your best strategy will be to keep going and to extract as much from the hard-working influences! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 19, 23, 34, 40

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Incoming news may be unexpected. It is possible that you’ll have mixed feelings about one particular development, and while it may be a little testing, the planets indicate that it is likely to at least take you in the right direction. It is likely to be connected to an emotional issue, not a work one! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 13, 25, 38, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The general vibe may well be prickly, but there will be hidden advantages. Someone’s potentially poor attitude or poor reaction to new information could actually work in your favor. A new opportunity could be indirectly linked to this; one that you hadn’t noticed before! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 31, 34, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day that will be good for practical and material matters, although you could feel as though you’re not really getting very far. Just bear in mind that a fairly gloomy Saturn/moon aspect will perhaps amplify a slight sense of defeat. Do not listen to pessimistic individuals! Today’s Numbers: 3, 27, 35, 38, 43, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It may feel as though an efficient and brisk start to the day begins to peter out before you’ve had a chance to take full advantage of it. However, this seemingly downbeat vibe will enable a few little gems: a comment or observation might be worth storing away for future reference! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 15, 21, 36, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There is a strong possibility that you may feel obliged to take on too much, thanks to the slight pressure being applied by the chilly moon. That said; you’ll be in the best position to meet your short-term obligations. Do not let a minor success fool you into volunteering to take on even more! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 30, 38, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Eric Lively, Dean Cain, Michael Biehn, J.K.Rowling, Geraldine Chaplin, Gary Lewis, Wesley Snipes, J.K. Rowling

